Lumbard & Kellner, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Lundin Mining Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Weyerhaeuser Co

New Purchases: ICSH, FLKR, GLD, FLTW, DV, MINT, ICF, SPTM,

ICSH, FLKR, GLD, FLTW, DV, MINT, ICF, SPTM, Added Positions: VTRS, FCX, MET, SVACU, VEU, PRU, T, LMT, NOC, FDX, BHF, MRK, TAK, EIDO, DHI, SPDW, VZ, PCG,

VTRS, FCX, MET, SVACU, VEU, PRU, T, LMT, NOC, FDX, BHF, MRK, TAK, EIDO, DHI, SPDW, VZ, PCG, Reduced Positions: GOVT, KMI, CDLX, IVV, BRK.B, WFC, RTX, ASPS,

GOVT, KMI, CDLX, IVV, BRK.B, WFC, RTX, ASPS, Sold Out: LUNMF, WY, GE, SPTS, NI,

Hollis, NH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF, Viatris Inc, sells Lundin Mining Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Weyerhaeuser Co, General Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lumbard & Kellner, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lumbard & Kellner, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 243,657 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,346 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,911 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 66,865 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% MetLife Inc (MET) - 146,985 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.482600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 243,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.090900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 163,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.642100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 29,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 105,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 86.90%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 390,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.99.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65.

Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39.