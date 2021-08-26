Lumbard & Kellner, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Lundin Mining Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Weyerhaeuser Co

- New Purchases: ICSH, FLKR, GLD, FLTW, DV, MINT, ICF, SPTM,
- Added Positions: VTRS, FCX, MET, SVACU, VEU, PRU, T, LMT, NOC, FDX, BHF, MRK, TAK, EIDO, DHI, SPDW, VZ, PCG,
- Reduced Positions: GOVT, KMI, CDLX, IVV, BRK.B, WFC, RTX, ASPS,
- Sold Out: LUNMF, WY, GE, SPTS, NI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lumbard & Kellner, LLC
- BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 243,657 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,346 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,911 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 66,865 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- MetLife Inc (MET) - 146,985 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.482600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 243,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR)
Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.090900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 163,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.642100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 29,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW)
Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 105,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)
Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Lumbard & Kellner, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Lumbard & Kellner, LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 86.90%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 390,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lundin Mining Corp (LUNMF)
Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.99.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65.Sold Out: NiSource Inc (NI)
Lumbard & Kellner, LLC sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39.
