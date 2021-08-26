B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti Buys Canadian National Railway Co, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, Duke Energy Corp

New Purchases: CNI,

CNI, Added Positions: AEP,

AEP, Reduced Positions: KSU, DUK, UNP, ENB,

Investment company B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian National Railway Co, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells Kansas City Southern, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti. As of 2021Q2, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti owns 23 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b.s.+pension+fund+trustee+ltd+acting+for+the+british+steel+pension+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 237,113 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 142,000 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 396,225 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 332,000 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) - 366,927 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio.

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the Briti added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 224,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.