Curran Financial Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Boeing Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Boeing Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Wesbanco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curran Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Curran Financial Partners, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 39,210 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 47,172 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 46,686 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 485.85% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 82,470 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.59% iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 252,952 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.42%

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $422.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 39,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.23 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $42.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 82,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 41,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.56 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $12. The stock is now traded at around $12.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 69,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.64 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.773300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.85%. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $261.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 46,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 50.12%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 16,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 52,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.61%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 27,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $185.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 28,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 247.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.222300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 29,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.