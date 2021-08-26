Logo
Curran Financial Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Boeing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Curran Financial Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Boeing Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Wesbanco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curran Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Curran Financial Partners, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Curran Financial Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curran+financial+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Curran Financial Partners, LLC
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 39,210 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 47,172 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90%
  3. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 46,686 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 485.85%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 82,470 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.59%
  5. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 252,952 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.42%
New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $422.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 39,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.23 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $42.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 82,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 41,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.56 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $12. The stock is now traded at around $12.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 69,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.64 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.773300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 17,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.85%. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $261.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 46,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 50.12%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 16,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 52,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.61%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 27,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $185.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 28,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 247.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.222300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 29,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Curran Financial Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Curran Financial Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Curran Financial Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Curran Financial Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Curran Financial Partners, LLC keeps buying

