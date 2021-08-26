FedEx Working with Relief Agencies to Deliver Critical Aid to Haiti

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FedEx Working with Relief Agencies to Deliver Critical Aid to Haiti

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

As doctors and nurses on the frontlines work to treat those affected by the deadly earthquake in Haiti, FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is working with multiple humanitarian agencies to deliver aid where it’s needed most. This week, the company will operate two dedicated charter flights into the disaster zone to provide help and hope.

Today, the company transported 79 tons of critical medical supplies for Direct+Relief via a dedicated charter flight. FedEx Express team members loaded the aircraft this morning in Memphis with $8 million worth of prescription medications, IV solutions, emergency medical backpacks, and other supplies. The cargo jet landed in Port-au-Prince shortly after 11:00 a.m. local time, where Direct Relief has teams on the ground.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastating earthquake in Haiti,” said Richard W. Smith, regional president of The Americas and executive vice president, global support for FedEx Express. “It is clear the need for help is urgent. In times like these, we are proud to be able to use our global network to bring life-saving resources to the country. It’s a big part of who we are and what we do as a company.”

Direct Relief provides essential medical resources to care for those impacted by poverty and disasters, and strengthens in-country efforts of locally-run health facilities around the world by providing ongoing support of medicines, supplies, and equipment. The collaborative efforts of Direct Relief and FedEx have spanned 28 years.

“For the people of Haiti and Direct Relief’s many tremendously dedicated Haitian partner organizations that serve them tirelessly, the action today by FedEx provides a hugely important practical boost of scaled-up response to urgent health needs, and is also a powerful signal of the depth of concern that exists for their welfare, which means so much in itself,” said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief President and CEO. “We are so deeply grateful for the leadership and entire team at FedEx whose actions have catalyzed a vastly more expansive response than would otherwise be possible during this time of compounded crises.”

Another dedicated charter flight will depart Memphis tomorrow morning bound for Haiti, this time carrying an emergency field response hospital for International+Medical+Corps, which is the only NGO classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a Fixed and Mobile Emergency Medical Team (EMT) Type 1 provider. International Medical Corps will deploy the self-sufficient outpatient health facility with the trained staff, supplies and systems needed to provide a wide range of medical services for two to three months. The field hospital is stored near the FedEx World Hub to enable its rapid deployment following a disaster.

“Thanks to our long-time collaboration with FedEx, International Medical Corps is able to respond more rapidly when disasters strike, anywhere in the world,” said Nancy A. Aossey, president and CEO of International Medical Corps. “Given the complex environment in Haiti right now, this response is going to be particularly challenging. The FedEx global logistics and supply-chain expertise has always made the difficult work of emergency response a little easier, and we appreciate the incredible value the company adds to our lifesaving work.”

You can find more information about International Medical Corps’ emergency response capabilities, including its EMT Type 1 facilities, here.

In addition to these charter flights, FedEx is also working with other relief agencies, including World+Central+Kitchen and Water+Mission, to help provide hot meals, clean drinking water, and other necessary supplies to those in Haiti affected by this natural disaster.

These relief efforts are part of the company’s FedEx+Cares “Delivering for Good” initiative, where the company uses its global network and unparalleled logistics expertise to help organizations with mission-critical needs in times of disaster. The delivery of the lifesaving supplies is also part of the company’s FedEx Cares 50 by 50 goal to positively impact 50 million people around the world by the company’s 50th anniversary in 2023.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $84 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 570,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210826005677r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005677/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment