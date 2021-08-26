FedEx Working with Relief Agencies to Deliver Critical Aid to Haiti

As doctors and nurses on the frontlines work to treat those affected by the deadly earthquake in Haiti, FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is working with multiple humanitarian agencies to deliver aid where it’s needed most. This week, the company will operate two dedicated charter flights into the disaster zone to provide help and hope.

Today, the company transported 79 tons of critical medical supplies for Direct+Relief via a dedicated charter flight. FedEx Express team members loaded the aircraft this morning in Memphis with $8 million worth of prescription medications, IV solutions, emergency medical backpacks, and other supplies. The cargo jet landed in Port-au-Prince shortly after 11:00 a.m. local time, where Direct Relief has teams on the ground.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastating earthquake in Haiti,” said Richard W. Smith, regional president of The Americas and executive vice president, global support for FedEx Express. “It is clear the need for help is urgent. In times like these, we are proud to be able to use our global network to bring life-saving resources to the country. It’s a big part of who we are and what we do as a company.”

Direct Relief provides essential medical resources to care for those impacted by poverty and disasters, and strengthens in-country efforts of locally-run health facilities around the world by providing ongoing support of medicines, supplies, and equipment. The collaborative efforts of Direct Relief and FedEx have spanned 28 years.

“For the people of Haiti and Direct Relief’s many tremendously dedicated Haitian partner organizations that serve them tirelessly, the action today by FedEx provides a hugely important practical boost of scaled-up response to urgent health needs, and is also a powerful signal of the depth of concern that exists for their welfare, which means so much in itself,” said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief President and CEO. “We are so deeply grateful for the leadership and entire team at FedEx whose actions have catalyzed a vastly more expansive response than would otherwise be possible during this time of compounded crises.”

Another dedicated charter flight will depart Memphis tomorrow morning bound for Haiti, this time carrying an emergency field response hospital for International+Medical+Corps, which is the only NGO classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a Fixed and Mobile Emergency Medical Team (EMT) Type 1 provider. International Medical Corps will deploy the self-sufficient outpatient health facility with the trained staff, supplies and systems needed to provide a wide range of medical services for two to three months. The field hospital is stored near the FedEx World Hub to enable its rapid deployment following a disaster.

“Thanks to our long-time collaboration with FedEx, International Medical Corps is able to respond more rapidly when disasters strike, anywhere in the world,” said Nancy A. Aossey, president and CEO of International Medical Corps. “Given the complex environment in Haiti right now, this response is going to be particularly challenging. The FedEx global logistics and supply-chain expertise has always made the difficult work of emergency response a little easier, and we appreciate the incredible value the company adds to our lifesaving work.”

You can find more information about International Medical Corps’ emergency response capabilities, including its EMT Type 1 facilities, here.

In addition to these charter flights, FedEx is also working with other relief agencies, including World+Central+Kitchen and Water+Mission, to help provide hot meals, clean drinking water, and other necessary supplies to those in Haiti affected by this natural disaster.

These relief efforts are part of the company’s FedEx+Cares “Delivering for Good” initiative, where the company uses its global network and unparalleled logistics expertise to help organizations with mission-critical needs in times of disaster. The delivery of the lifesaving supplies is also part of the company’s FedEx Cares 50 by 50 goal to positively impact 50 million people around the world by the company’s 50th anniversary in 2023.

About FedEx Corp.

