Utz Brands Is Recognized for Its 100 Year Anniversary by U.S. House of Representative Member Lloyd Smucker

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Utz Brands Is Recognized for Its 100 Year Anniversary by U.S. House of Representative Member Lloyd Smucker

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, was recognized today by U.S. House of Representative member Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) for its 100 year anniversary.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005680/en/

082621_UQF_Congressman_Smucker.jpg

Dylan Lissette, CEO and Michael Rice, Chairman Emeritus Utz Brands, Inc. accept the 100 Year anniversary congressional record from Congressman Lloyd Smucker. Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Having originally presented his remarks on the House floor in July, Congressman Smucker personally visited Utz’s headquarters today and presented a copy of the congressional record recognizing Utz’s 100 year anniversary to Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Rice, Chairman Emeritus and constituent members of the Utz Team. Congressman Smucker’s proclamation to Utz Brands was made to honor Utz’s many achievements in the snack food industry and charitable efforts over the past 100 years.

Utz is certainly one of the key families and companies that have earned Hanover the moniker of the Snack Food Capital of the World. They have made an extraordinary impact on the community that I represent through their business and charitable efforts. I want to congratulate them on this remarkable milestone of 100 years in business and wish them continued success in the next century as well,” said Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) in remarks from the floor of the House.

The Utz story began in Hanover, Pennsylvania, in a small-town kitchen. It was 1921. Bill and Salie Utz thought potato chips could be better. They believed potato chips should be made from clean and simple ingredients to bring out the natural flavor of farm-fresh potatoes. While much has changed and evolved over the past 100 years, Utz’s focus remains the same -- making fresh, crunchy and great tasting snack foods. The way Bill and Salie Utz intended.

“We are honored by Congressman Smucker’s House floor remarks and today’s personal visit to our headquarters to recognize and celebrate our 100 year anniversary, it’s a significant achievement,“ said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, Utz Brands, Inc. “Each day, the hard working and dedicated Utz team seeks to honor Bill and Salie Utz’s legacy by crafting world-class snacks, which continue to put smiles on the faces of generations. And we look forward to what we may accomplish in our next century of growth!”

Utz Brands snack foods can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fifteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210826005680r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005680/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment