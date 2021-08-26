Top Homebuilder Expands Houston Metro Offerings With Land Purchase in Porter

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced another large land purchase in Porter, TX—part of the fast-growing northeast Houston Metro corridor. The new community will be developed on land previously operated for many years as the North Houston Airport. With the airport having been officially decommissioned in July, land development is already underway.

Named Maple Heights and boasting 917 homesites for single-family homes, the new community will offer six exceptional open-concept floor plans, each with standard features like granite countertops, tankless water heaters and the Century Home Connect smart home package. Future homebuyers will also enjoy a prime location near the Grand Parkway, walking trails and community amenities—including a recreation center with a pool. New homes at Maple Heights are projected to start selling in early 2022.

More about Maple Heights:

40-foot homesites

Six floor plans, ranging from 1,205 to 2,409 square feet

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages

Granite countertops, valet entry and more included

New Caney ISD

Quick access to the Grand Parkway and Highway 59

"With the development of the northeast submarket into one of Houston's most sought-after locations, we're very excited to expand our offerings in Porter," said Chris Chew, Houston Division President. "With outstanding community amenities, a desirable location, and beautiful new homes from one of the nation's top 10 builders, Maple Heights is the perfect opportunity for area buyers to find their dream home."

Look for additional information soon at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Houston.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the United States, and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

