PR Newswire

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it will hold a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

The event will highlight the company's strategic priorities and financial targets for the next five years. It will feature presentations by John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey M. Farber, executive vice president and chief financial officer, along with other members of the senior management team, who will provide an overview of the company's business and technology capabilities. Presentations will be followed by a live question and answer session.

A live webcast of the event will be available through the company's website, located at www.hanover.com, in the "Investors" section. Advance registration is required. Participants should register through the company's website, at least 15 minutes prior to the event. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

Contact Information

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-to-hold-a-virtual-investor-day-on-september-23-301363819.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.