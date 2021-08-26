Women That Build Awards: Globant launches initiative to recognize leading women in tech and IT

PR Newswire

The awards aim to provide more visibility to women that generate and contribute a profound impact in the technology sector.

The nomination process is now open and winners will be recognized in categories including: Inspiring Executive, Digital Leader, Tech Entrepreneur and Rising Star.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally-native company that offers innovative technology solutions, announced the launch of its annual Women That Build Awards , which celebrates those who are positively impacting the IT sector. The company kicked off the initiative with several female leaders ringing the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) this week, nodding to and celebrating women who have had a profound impact on the industry.

"We have a deep commitment to helping close the gender gap in our industry and as part of this mission, the Women That Build Awards are key in putting female leaders in the spotlight,"said Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer at Globant. "We need more female role models that encourage women and girls to join the IT sector, and these awards are our way to offer inspiration and a call to action to build a more diverse and just future together."

"The accelerated expansion of the digital economy opens up huge opportunities for more women to develop their professional careers and we have to continue providing a platform for those that can inspire others", said Martín Migoya, CEO and Co-founder at Globant. "Through this award, we can celebrate and learn from the exceptional women that have extraordinary stories and show how they have motivated others to do the same"

Winners of the Women That Build Awards will be selected according to their efforts in managing innovation, collaboration, promoting diversity, and connecting women from different parts of the world. This initiative will highlight four award categories per country: Inspiring Executive, Digital Leader, Tech Entrepreneur and Rising Star.

Last year's Women That Build Awards received more than 12,000 nominations around the world and served as a platform for women to tell their career story and to celebrate their professional achievements.

To learn more about the awards, nominate a professional, or to find out more details, visit womenawards.globant.com or write to [email protected] . The finalists will be announced on December 3rd.

