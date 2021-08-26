Logo
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Marketwired
Aug 26, 2021
MATAWAN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, will release financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021 the morning of Thursday, September 9, 2021. The Company will webcast its third quarter earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. It is suggested that participants access the webcast event page at least five minutes before the live event. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the “Investor Relations” page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com. The telephone replay will be available for one week and the webcast archive will be available for 12 months.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail or fax lists, please send an e-mail to [email protected] or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

Contact:J. Larry SorsbyJeffrey T. O’Keefe
Executive Vice President & CFOVice President of Investor Relations
732-747-7800732-747-7800
