Herbalife Nutrition to Present New Nutrition Industry Testing Methods and Technologies at AOAC (Association of Official Agricultural Chemists) International's Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Herbalife Nutrition today announced that experts from its staff of over 300 scientists will present emerging research to scientific and regulatory attendees at the AOAC+%28Association+of+Official+Agricultural+Chemists%29+International+Annual+Meeting taking place August 27-September 2, 2021. Presentations will include new testing methods, botanical DNA identification technology, and advancements in ingredient testing.

“Our presence at this annual event for the last six years and speaking to the latest in advancements and testing is a testament to our commitment to providing consumers the utmost confidence in our products,” said Gary Swanson, senior vice president of Quality Assurance and Control, Herbalife Nutrition.

Members of the premier global nutrition company’s scientific team will co-chair the four following scientific sessions along with experts from U.S. Pharmacopeia and Eurofins lab:

  • “Food Fraud Prevention and Risk Mitigation in Times of Covid” – August 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
    • Zhengfei Lu, Senior Analytical Scientist of Quality Control at Herbalife Nutrition, will participate in this roundtable discussion and present company research titled, “Using Genomic Tools to Fight Botanical Adulteration.”
  • “Challenges and Solutions in Probiotic Strain Identification” – August 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST
    • Zhengfei Lu will present company research titled, “Genomics and Proteomics Analytical Methods for Probiotics Strain Identification,” discussing a new method of accurately testing and identifying probiotic strains.
  • “Quality Assurance for Label Compliance: An Orthogonal Approach to Determine Multiple Botanical Ingredients in Dietary Supplements and Food” – September 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
    • Zhengfei Lu will present company research titled, “Genomic methods to verify multiple botanical ingredients in food and dietary supplements,” discussing solutionsfor identifying more than six or seven botanical ingredients in one formula, which is more than the current industry standard.
  • “Design of Experiments (DoE) for Method Validation & Optimization” – September 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST
    • Chris Edwards, Quality Control Scientist at Herbalife Nutrition and Maria Rubinsky, Manager of Quality Systems and Compliance at Herbalife Nutrition, will present company research titled, “DoE for Optimization in Caffeine using UPLC,” an alternative, time-saving solution in method development.

In addition to presenting at scientific sessions, more of the company’s research will be available for viewing as scientific posters. Poster categories include:

  • Quality Testing Validations (seven posters)
  • Genomic testing on Botanicals, probiotics and pathogen (four posters)
  • Ingredient and product testing advancements (five posters)

Herbalife Nutrition has been presenting scientific, nutritional research at AOAC since 2015, and has been a member since 2016.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com. Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated, and new information is posted.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210826005702r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005702/en/

