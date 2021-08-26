Insulet to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless+insulin+pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced that management will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. (Eastern Time)

The Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. (Eastern Time)

The Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

To listen to the live webcasts of the presentations, please visit investors.insulet.com%2Fevents. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the event.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

