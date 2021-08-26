Mountain Valley MD Holdings to Graduate to OTCQX Best Market, Updates Broader Up-Listing Strategy

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “MVMD”) (CSE: MVMD) (FRA: 20MP) is pleased to announce that effective August 27, 2021, it will graduate from the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") and commence trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") under the symbol “MVMDF".



The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“Trading on the OTCQX is a great affirmation of Mountain Valley MD’s ability to meet the highest financial standards of the OTCQX Market and being current in our governance and financial disclosures. We continue to pursue advancements that will provide a large U.S. investor base with the opportunity to participate directly in our growth," stated Dennis Hancock, President and CEO of Mountain Valley MD Holdings. “Trading on OTCQX will contribute to our strategy to continue to enhance our share liquidity and broaden the reach and awareness of our global health and wellness innovations.”

Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for MVMDF on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “MVMD” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “20MP”.

MVMD Listing Strategy

On April 20, 2021, the Company announced that it was proceeding with the application for the listing of its shares for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). While the Company had proceeded with the application at such time, the Company then announced on July 15, 2021 that it was reviewing the value proposition of listing instead on the NEO Exchange to achieve its objective of enhanced exposure and liquidity.

As part of its evaluation process, the Company has completed an initial review of its listing options with its Board of Directors, including how an up-listing strategy coincides with evaluation of plans to become listed on a senior exchange in the United States, whether the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ, the two largest stock exchanges in the world. The Company has taken steps to evaluate a listing on each of the foregoing stock exchanges and anticipates finalizing its strategy in the fourth quarter of 2021 in concert with anticipated broad progress across its business. The Company has not made any definitive decisions about the final Canadian or United States up-listings at this time.

“It is important that we advance our up-listing strategy in concert with anticipated advances in our science and commercialization efforts to ensure institutional and retail investors have access to our shares," continued Mr. Hancock. “This is a critical part of our strategy to establish broader exposure, enhance liquidity and create long-term shareholder value.”

ABOUT OTC MARKET GROUP INC.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the OTC connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The OTC Markets Group Inc. enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about the OTC Markets Group Inc., visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class organization centered around the implementation and licensing of its key technologies to global pharmaceutical, vaccine and nutraceutical third parties:

patented Quicksome™ oral drug formulation and delivery technologies,

patented Quicksol™ solubility formulation technology, and

Consistent with its vision towards “Helping People Live Their Best Life”, MVMD applies its Quicksome™ and Quicksol™ technologies to its work for advanced delivery of vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs as well as the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more.

MVMD’s patented Quicksome™ desiccation technology utilizes advanced liposomes and other stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats that are consumed orally. The result is a new generation of product formulations that could be capable of delivering vaccines, drugs and nutraceuticals into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

MVMD’s patented Quicksol™ technology covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones that could be effectively applied in multiple viral applications that could positively impact human and animal health globally. When Quicksol™ technology is applied to the ivermectin drug in its Ivectosol™ format, it is the only form in the world that only uses excipients that are currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it a leading candidate for human injection and sublingual applications as well as significantly broader husbandry and companion animal treatments based on its low viscosity.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.mountainvalleymd.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company is making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to with respect to: the up-listing of its common shares on the OTCQB and the implications thereof; matters related to the further up-listing of its securities on exchanges in both Canada and the United States and the implications thereof, such as access for investors, liquidity and shareholder value; and the Company’s strategy and advances related to science and commercialization efforts.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.