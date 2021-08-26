Sight Sciences to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc . ( SGHT), a growth-stage medical device company focused on developing and commercializing devices designed to address the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming virtual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference.



Sight Sciences’ management is scheduled to present Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 9:30am ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.sightsciences.com/ .

About Sight Sciences

Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences develops and commercializes intelligently designed and engineered products that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases. The company currently markets two products, the OMNI® Surgical System and the TearCare® System. For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com .

Media contact:

Shay Smith

Health+Commerce

707.971.9779

[email protected]

Investor contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

[email protected]