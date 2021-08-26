Logo
KKR Announces First Debt Investment by KKR Real Estate Select Trust

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc. (“KREST”) has provided a mezzanine loan to leading urban real estate firm, Crescent Heights, to support the refinancing of NEMA Chicago, an 800-unit luxury residential building located in the heart of Chicago’s South Loop. This represents KKR’s first debt investment through KREST, a continuously offered, registered closed-end fund designed to deliver access to income-oriented private real estate investments.

Built in 2019, NEMA Chicago is the tallest multi-family residential apartment tower offering unobstructed views of Grant Park, Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline, as well as convenient access to Chicago’s downtown employment centers and nearby universities. The 76-story property features 71,000 square feet of state-of-the-art amenities and finishes, including indoor and outdoor pools, extensive fitness facilities, conference meeting spaces and a diverse mix of units.

“We are thrilled to build on our longstanding relationship with Crescent Heights and participate in the refinancing of this premier property as it enters into the next phase of its business plan,” said Matt Salem, KKR Partner and Head of Real Estate Credit. “NEMA Chicago is delivering a luxury live and work experience that is in high demand and we believe the property is well positioned for continued growth and outperformance.”

“KKR has been a trusted lending partner to NEMA Chicago and multiple phases of its lifecycle. We are appreciative to KKR’s entire team for their capital flexibility,” said Casey Klein, Crescent Heights Managing Director.

Real estate debt is one of KREST’s three primary investment strategies, alongside equity investments in stabilized real estate and prime single tenant properties. KREST targets private debt opportunities including real estate loans, preferred equity or commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) with a focus on attractive yield supported by underlying properties with consistent and defensive cash flow.

“KREST’s first investment in a mezzanine loan is representative of the real estate credit component of KREST’s strategy: attractive yield backed by strong sponsorship and a best-in-class asset in a top market,” said Billy Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of KREST and Chief Operating Officer of KKR Global Real Estate. “We are excited to enhance and further diversify our portfolio with NEMA Chicago, which was facilitated by the strong relationship between Crescent Heights and our credit team.”

Since launching a dedicated real estate platform in 2011, KKR has grown real estate assets under management to approximately $32 billion across the U.S., Europe and Asia as of June 30, 2021. KKR’s global real estate team consists of approximately 130 dedicated investment professionals, spanning both the equity and credit business, across twelve offices and nine countries.

About KREST

KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc. (“KREST”) is a continuously offered, registered closed-end fund that thematically invests in high quality, stabilized, income-oriented commercial real estate equity and debt. The fund is open to all investors with daily subscriptions and its primary investment objective is to provide attractive current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. KREST is managed by KKR Registered Advisor LLC, an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc., and utilizes the experience and reach of KKR’s global real estate team and the resources available through the KKR platform. For additional information about KREST, please visit its website at www.krest.reit.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005750/en/

