Spectrum Brands Holdings to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 9

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today it will participate in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, September 9.

The Spectrum Brands presentation will be delivered by Jeremy Smeltser, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time (1:40 p.m. Central Time) on September 9.

Spectrum Brands will provide a live webcast of the slide presentation through the Company’s website at www.spectrumbrands.com. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast link approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Spectrum Brands website.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature’s Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!® , OmegaOne®, OmegaSea®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, and Liquid Fence®. Spectrum Brands, a member of the Russell 1000 index, generated fiscal 2020 net sales of approximately $4.0 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005523/en/

