Veth Propulsion Now Available Throughout North America

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Twin Disc’s Authorized Sales and Service Providers now offer Veth’s azimuth rudder propellers, thrusters and marine electronics across North America

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. ( TWIN), a global leader in power transmission technology for marine and land-based applications, has announced full North American availability of its portfolio of Veth Propulsion products.

“Increasing the availability of Veth Propulsion’s products in North America strategically expands our market opportunity within the marine industry,” said Tim Batten, Vice President, Sales, Twin Disc, Inc. “The broad and complementary product portfolio provides added value to new and existing customers.”

  • Palmer Johnson Power Systems will represent Veth Propulsion by Twin Disc in the Western United States, as well as Western Canada
  • Great Lakes Power Systems will represent Veth Propulsion in the Eastern United States.
  • Sewart Supply will continue to represent the line of products in the Gulf Region.
  • Marindustrial will continue to represent the line of products in Eastern Canada.

Veth Propulsion has a long history of successful installations of its innovative products in commercial vessels, both inland and offshore, as well as in pleasure craft and military vessels. The company engineers and manufactures azimuth rudder propellers, thrusters and marine electronics, and is a supplier and servicer of diesel engines and generator sets. Since 1951, its quality equipment has been widely respected by shipyards and naval architects worldwide. The company was acquired by Twin Disc, Inc. in 2018 and continues to expand its worldwide sales and service network.

“Great Lakes Power is excited to expand our nearly 50-year relationship with Twin Disc by supporting sales and service of Veth Propulsion products,” said Harry Allen III, Vice President of Great Lakes Power. “Veth adds additional highly engineered propulsion and thruster solutions for our existing customer base and new target accounts.”

“We are extremely excited to add sales and service of the Veth product line to our entire authorized Twin Disc territory,” said Jeff Maguisin, VP Marine Sales, Palmer Johnson Power Systems. “This now gives our Marine Team another quality propulsion solution from Twin Disc to offer our customers.”

The strategic agreement focuses on expanding the distribution Veth’s innovative propulsion systems through longstanding Twin Disc distributors and valued partners.

About Twin Disc, Inc.
Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

Media Contact:
Amanda Bulgrin
Twin Disc, Incorporated
262-638-4277
[email protected]

