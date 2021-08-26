TransMedics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

PR Newswire

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the upcoming Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Event: Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

