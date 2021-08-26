DocuSign to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced its virtual participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wolfe Research Inaugural TMT Conference, in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com.

at / . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, in a fireside chat on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com.

at / . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference, in a fireside chat on Monday September 13, 2021 at 11:45 p.m. PT / 2:45 p.m. ET . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com.

at / . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. Jefferies Virtual Software Conference, in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET . A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over one million customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

Investor Relations:

Annie Leschin

VP Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Adrian Wainwright

Head of Communications

[email protected]

