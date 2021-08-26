Alleghany Corporation to Present at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) today announced that Joseph P. Brandon, its President, will participate virtually in a fireside chat at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 9th at approximately 7:10 a.m. Eastern Time. A live video webcast will be simulcast at www.alleghany.com in the Events and Presentations section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

About Alleghany Corporation

Alleghany Corporation creates value by owning and supporting its operating subsidiaries and managing investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., which underwrites wholesale specialty insurance coverages including property, casualty, professional liability and directors' and officers' liability; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of commercial property, casualty and surety insurance coverages. Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation owns and supports a diverse portfolio of eight non-financial businesses.

