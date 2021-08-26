Johnson & Johnson Seeks Global Nominees for Award Geared at Female Researchers Working in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design

PR Newswire

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced it is accepting applications for its 2022 Women in STEM2D (WiSTEM2D) Scholars Award. The award, which aims to support assistant or associate academic professors in the disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design, provides recipients with three years of mentorship from leaders at Johnson & Johnson and a total $150,000 ($50,000 each year). The deadline for applications is September 27, 2021 at 9 a.m. HST, and guidelines and additional details are available here: https://www.jnj.com/wistem2d-university-scholars .

Launched in June 2017, the Johnson & Johnson WiSTEM2D Scholars Award aspires to fuel development of female STEM2D leaders, and inspire career paths in STEM2D, by supporting the research of the awarded women in their respective STEM2D fields.

"COVID-19 has shown us that investments in research are critical to advance health for humanity and, as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, there is a great need for continued progress and innovation aimed at a healthier, safer and more equitable world," said Cat Oyler, Vice President, Clinical Transformation, Immunology and Integration Leader, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and WiSTEM2D University Sponsor. "Research shows that the pandemic disproportionally affected women in WiSTEM2D, with 70% unable to obtain funding, making this award more crucial than ever."

An independent External Advisory Board will select the 2022 winners, each of whom will represent one of the STEM2D disciplines. Last year, more than 650 highly qualified applicants from across the world applied for the award.

In order to apply for the 2022 WiSTEM2D Scholars Award, the applicant must:

Submit a university or school department head letter of recommendation ( Each University/Institution can support one applicant per STEM 2 D discipline; 6 applicants in total ).

STEM D ). Write 1,000 words detailing the proposed area of research. One additional page can be added for images, or references.

Submit her resume (three pages, font size 11), including a list of publications, presentations, abstracts, current financial support already obtained, other folio work and two references.

Submit a brief outline of the budget for proposed research.

For more information and to apply for the 2022 Awards, visit: https://www.jnj.com/wistem2d-university-scholars .

About Johnson & Johnson WiSTEM2D

Building a diverse STEM2D community is one approach Johnson & Johnson is taking as part of a broader effort to accelerate the development of women leaders and support women at all stages of their life to improve global health and well-being and drive sustainable economic growth. Johnson & Johnson launched the WiSTEM2D (Women in Science, Technology, Math, Manufacturing and Design) program in 2015 to increase the representation of women in science and technical fields. The program's multifaceted approach is designed to engage females at three pivotal development stages in their lives:

Youth Programs (Ages 5 to 18 years): Johnson & Johnson is partnering with organizations to align curriculum in schools, augment program-based learning and engage Johnson &

Johnson employees around the world as mentors to students.

University Talent: Johnson & Johnson is partnering with leading academic institutions to develop high-impact strategies for increasing the number of women enrolling in and graduating with STEM2D programs and degrees. At the graduate level, Johnson & Johnson has implemented to STEM2D Scholars Award to increase the number of women pursuing research in STEM2D fields.

University Talent: Johnson & Johnson is partnering with leading academic institutions to develop high-impact strategies for increasing the number of women enrolling in and graduating with STEM D programs and degrees. At the graduate level, Johnson & Johnson has implemented to STEM D Scholars Award to increase the number of women pursuing research in STEM D fields. Professionals: Johnson & Johnson is identifying and implementing best practices for attracting and retaining the world's best technical female talent in STEM2D careers.

