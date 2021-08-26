Logo
Whirlpool Corporation Names Joseph T. Liotine President & Chief Operating Officer; Winn Everhart Succeeds Liotine As Executive Vice President And President, North America

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 26, 2021

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today the promotion of Joseph T. Liotine to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Liotine will be responsible for all global operations. This change is effective September 1, 2021.

Joe_Liotine.jpg

Whirlpool Chairman and CEO, Marc Bitzer said, "I've had the good fortune of working with Joe for many years and I'm continually impressed with his strategic thinking related to the everyday execution of our business. He's an exceptional leader with a clear vision to exponentially grow our brands around the globe. During the past 18 months in particular, Joe has demonstrated his preparedness for this next step with outstanding results in North America during a very challenging time on every dimension."

Liotine is currently Executive Vice President and President of Whirlpool's North America Region. In addition, he leads both the Global KitchenAid Small Domestic Appliances business as well as Global Information Systems. Liotine was named Executive Vice President and President, North America Region in November 2014. Previous to this assignment, he was President of U.S. Operations and has held a variety of roles with increasing responsibilities such as Vice President of Marketing for the North America Region where he led: Brand Management, Digital Marketing, Product Marketing, and Consumer Insights.

Liotine began his career with Whirlpool Corporation in 2004 serving the company in a variety of sales, strategy and marketing roles. He spent three years managing Canada operations before returning to the U.S.

Prior to joining Whirlpool, Liotine held positions within Quaker Oats and PepsiCo. Liotine holds a master's degree in business administration from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University.

Winn_Everhart.jpg

Whirlpool Corporation also announced today that Winn Everhart will succeed Liotine as the company's Executive Vice President and President of the North America Region. Everhart joined Whirlpool Corporation in October 2020 as Senior Vice President overseeing U.S. commercial and business operations including Brand and Strategy, Product Marketing, Sales, Consumer Services and Integrated Supply Chain including U.S. and Mexico plants. In his new assignment, effective September 1, Everhart will also join Whirlpool's Executive Committee.

Liotine commented, "Winn has very quickly immersed himself in the industry and already demonstrated the leadership traits that will continue to accelerate our North America region forward. His strong general management skills and consumer experience orientation will help fuel our future growth and reinforce our portfolio with our consumers who depend on us each and every day."

Prior to coming to Whirlpool, Everhart spent nearly two decades at the Coca-Cola Company, where he most recently served as General Manager for the company's Philippines operations. In that role, Everhart and his team were responsible for developing the strategic vision, brand marketing, and overall company communication within the Philippines while partnering with various strategic business partners and franchisees, Coca-Cola Femsa and then Coca-Cola Bottling Investment Group. Everhart held a wide variety of strategic and operating roles, gaining broad domestic and international experience during his tenure at Coca-Cola.

Everhart holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and a master's degree in business administration from the Harvard Business School.

Bitzer added, "I have great confidence in both Joe's and Winn's ability to deliver on our mission of improving life at home for consumers around the world. We are very well positioned to make an even greater impact in the years to come with their leadership."

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2020, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

WHIRLPOOL ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Whirlpool that speak only as of this date. Whirlpool disclaims any obligation to update these statements. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exponential brand growth globally and future growth and acceleration in the North America region. Many risks, contingencies and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from Whirlpool's forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these risks, contingencies, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Whirlpool's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K.

whirlpool_corporation_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE87912&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-names-joseph-t-liotine-president--chief-operating-officer-winn-everhart-succeeds-liotine-as-executive-vice-president-and-president-north-america-301363870.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE87912&Transmission_Id=202108261605PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE87912&DateId=20210826
