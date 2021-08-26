Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC Buys UGI Corp, Okta Inc, Generation Bio Co, Sells Annaly Capital Management Inc, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc

- New Purchases: UGIC, OKTA, GBIO, GOLD, DLY, T, IBM, AVRO, AGX, COG, HFC, ACVA, MGTA,
- Added Positions: BCX, DBRG, XPER, CWH, UNB, DVN, LYTS, MIXT, HURC, ERIC, NVEC, GILD, IFFT,
- Reduced Positions: NLY, EMLC, GHY, NRZ, JPS, FAX, WFC, EDD, TWO, ET, IMKTA, OMC, SPG, CMO, RCKY, STC, KHC, SWBI, MGPI, MOS, CSCO, NWL, BWXT, BAC, HII, MMM, UGI, SNA, EPC, EOG, NUE,
- Sold Out: KYMR, DEN, PCVX, HIG, FF, ALTA, GORO,
For the details of Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+mutual+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC
- VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 229,593 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.09%
- Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD) - 933,319 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16%
- Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) - 349,101 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio.
- New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) - 423,000 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.34%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 30,240 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $101 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $105.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $262.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 10,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Generation Bio Co (GBIO)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Generation Bio Co. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 73,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 84,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $19.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 67,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avrobio Inc (AVRO)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avrobio Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.84 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $5.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 54.28%. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 151,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 308,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 135.46%. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 144.47%. The purchase prices were between $35.95 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $41.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Union Bankshares Inc (UNB)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Union Bankshares Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $29.73 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 97.74%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $43.34.Sold Out: Denbury Inc (DEN)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Denbury Inc. The sale prices were between $45.55 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $60.68.Sold Out: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The sale prices were between $16.45 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $20.48.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.Sold Out: FutureFuel Corp (FF)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FutureFuel Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $12.13.Sold Out: Altabancorp (ALTA)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $41.26 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $43.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment