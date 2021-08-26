Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC Buys UGI Corp, Okta Inc, Generation Bio Co, Sells Annaly Capital Management Inc, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC Buys UGI Corp, Okta Inc, Generation Bio Co, Sells Annaly Capital Management Inc, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys UGI Corp, Okta Inc, Generation Bio Co, Barrick Gold Corp, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund, sells Annaly Capital Management Inc, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc, New Residential Investment Corp, Kymera Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+mutual+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC
  1. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 229,593 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.09%
  2. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD) - 933,319 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16%
  3. Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) - 349,101 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio.
  4. New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) - 423,000 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.34%
  5. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 30,240 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGIC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $101 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $105.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $262.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 10,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generation Bio Co (GBIO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Generation Bio Co. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 73,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 84,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $19.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 67,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avrobio Inc (AVRO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avrobio Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.84 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $5.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 54.28%. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 151,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 308,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 135.46%. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 144.47%. The purchase prices were between $35.95 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $41.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Union Bankshares Inc (UNB)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Union Bankshares Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $29.73 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 97.74%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

Sold Out: Denbury Inc (DEN)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Denbury Inc. The sale prices were between $45.55 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Sold Out: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The sale prices were between $16.45 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $20.48.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.

Sold Out: FutureFuel Corp (FF)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FutureFuel Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $12.13.

Sold Out: Altabancorp (ALTA)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $41.26 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $43.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider