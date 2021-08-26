Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC Buys UGI Corp, Okta Inc, Generation Bio Co, Sells Annaly Capital Management Inc, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc

New Purchases: UGIC, OKTA, GBIO, GOLD, DLY, T, IBM, AVRO, AGX, COG, HFC, ACVA, MGTA,

Added Positions: BCX, DBRG, XPER, CWH, UNB, DVN, LYTS, MIXT, HURC, ERIC, NVEC, GILD, IFFT,

Reduced Positions: NLY, EMLC, GHY, NRZ, JPS, FAX, WFC, EDD, TWO, ET, IMKTA, OMC, SPG, CMO, RCKY, STC, KHC, SWBI, MGPI, MOS, CSCO, NWL, BWXT, BAC, HII, MMM, UGI, SNA, EPC, EOG, NUE,

Sold Out: KYMR, DEN, PCVX, HIG, FF, ALTA, GORO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UGI Corp, Okta Inc, Generation Bio Co, Barrick Gold Corp, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund, sells Annaly Capital Management Inc, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc, New Residential Investment Corp, Kymera Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $67 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 229,593 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.09% Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD) - 933,319 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16% Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) - 349,101 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) - 423,000 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.34% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 30,240 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $101 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $105.4. The stock is now traded at around $106.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $262.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 10,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Generation Bio Co. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 73,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 84,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $19.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 67,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avrobio Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.84 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $5.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 54.28%. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 151,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 308,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 135.46%. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 144.47%. The purchase prices were between $35.95 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $41.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Union Bankshares Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $29.73 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 97.74%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Denbury Inc. The sale prices were between $45.55 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The sale prices were between $16.45 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $20.48.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FutureFuel Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $12.13.

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $41.26 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $43.65.