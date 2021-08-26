Logo
Ashford Capital Management Inc Buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Magnite Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ashford Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, VICI Properties Inc, sells Magnite Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashford Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Ashford Capital Management Inc owns 108 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashford+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Vicor Corp (VICR) - 470,316 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
  2. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 3,291,245 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  3. Argan Inc (AGX) - 978,720 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  4. Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) - 259,432 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  5. Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 489,984 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 670,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 44,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (GRNB)

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $27.37, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $27.465200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 66,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC)

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 89,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $129.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 235,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,547,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. by 135.18%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.76. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $180.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morningstar Inc (MORN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $225.04 and $265.21, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $262.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29.

Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.

Sold Out: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $40.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
