Ashford Capital Management Inc Buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Magnite Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc

- New Purchases: DV, AGG, VICI, GRNB, EDOC, BXMT, O, DNMR, STE, FROG, NLOK, XYLD,
- Added Positions: GSHD, VSAT, TPGY, QTWO, YMAB, SPLV, QQQ, KNSL, VEU, SPY, OPRT, RA, ROP, AKTS, SWKS, MORN, FNV, EFAV, TYL, TECH, XLP, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: PFPT, SUPN, SHOP, AGGY, CPRT, AGX, ICLN, VICR, XSLV, HACK, FVRR, TWLO, HRMY, EQIX, AMZN, IWF, U, IJR, MDY, VRTX, LGND, ILMN, JNJ,
- Sold Out: MGNI, CURI, CURI, CMD, BX, KC, INTC,
These are the top 5 holdings of ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Vicor Corp (VICR) - 470,316 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 3,291,245 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Argan Inc (AGX) - 978,720 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) - 259,432 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 489,984 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 670,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 44,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (GRNB)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $27.37, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $27.465200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 66,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 89,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $129.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 235,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,547,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. by 135.18%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.76. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $180.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morningstar Inc (MORN)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $225.04 and $265.21, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $262.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29.
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29.Sold Out: (CMD)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.Sold Out: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $40.04.
