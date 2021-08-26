Ashford Capital Management Inc Buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Magnite Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc

New Purchases: DV, AGG, VICI, GRNB, EDOC, BXMT, O, DNMR, STE, FROG, NLOK, XYLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, VICI Properties Inc, sells Magnite Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashford Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Ashford Capital Management Inc owns 108 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vicor Corp (VICR) - 470,316 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 3,291,245 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Argan Inc (AGX) - 978,720 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) - 259,432 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 489,984 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 670,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 44,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $27.37, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $27.465200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 66,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 89,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $129.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 235,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,547,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. by 135.18%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.76. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 25.88%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $180.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $225.04 and $265.21, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $262.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.29.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.

Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $48.74, with an estimated average price of $40.04.