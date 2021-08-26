Water Ways Announces Corporate Matters: Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer, Second Quarter Release Date and Investor Webinar

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FSE: 977) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dor Sneh as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective August 28, 2021. Mr. Sneh will oversee all accounting and finance functions, while providing strategic recommendations that ensure all financial solutions, support Water Ways' evolving growth strategy, vision and mission.

Mr. Sneh, who holds a B.A. in Economics and Accounting from Haifa University, has been with the Company since 2019 and served as its Group Controller. Mr. Sneh began his career, in 2016, in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC Israel).

Mr. Sneh will replace Mr. Nathanzon as CFO of the Company who had to leave the company unexpectedly for personal reasons.

Mr. Haber and the Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Nathanzon for his hard work and significant contributions to Water Ways.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dor to Water Ways' senior management team," stated Ohad Haber, Water Way's CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Dor has been working for the Company for the last two and a half years and has done an amazing job in assisting our performances and returning to profitability. His promotion to CFO will assist our growth strategy."

In addition, the Company plans to announce its second quarter financial results on Monday, August 30, 2021, in a release that will be issued at approximately 4:00 pm (ET). The press release will also be available on the company's website.

Additionally, the company will hold an Investor Webinar to discuss the results and future outlook of the company on September 14, 2021. The Webinar will be open to all and a press release will follow shortly with the registration sign-up link.

At the live webinar, CEO Ohad Haber take audience questions on the Company’s Q2/21 results as well as discuss:

Results of Q2 and H1 2021;

Latest projects including the Company’s Vietnam Project;

Latest Financing and Strategic Direction of the company;

Agro-Tech as critical to food production and global water conservation; and

Future outlook for Investors.



Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and intelligent irrigation. It also makes a positive and enduring impact on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada.

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberries, Medical Cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

