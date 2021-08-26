Water Ways Announces Corporate Matters: Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer, Second Quarter Release Date and Investor Webinar

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Water Ways Announces Corporate Matters: Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer, Second Quarter Release Date and Investor Webinar

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Aug 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FSE: 977) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dor Sneh as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective August 28, 2021. Mr. Sneh will oversee all accounting and finance functions, while providing strategic recommendations that ensure all financial solutions, support Water Ways' evolving growth strategy, vision and mission.

Mr. Sneh, who holds a B.A. in Economics and Accounting from Haifa University, has been with the Company since 2019 and served as its Group Controller. Mr. Sneh began his career, in 2016, in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC Israel).

Mr. Sneh will replace Mr. Nathanzon as CFO of the Company who had to leave the company unexpectedly for personal reasons.

Mr. Haber and the Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Nathanzon for his hard work and significant contributions to Water Ways.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dor to Water Ways' senior management team," stated Ohad Haber, Water Way's CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Dor has been working for the Company for the last two and a half years and has done an amazing job in assisting our performances and returning to profitability. His promotion to CFO will assist our growth strategy."

In addition, the Company plans to announce its second quarter financial results on Monday, August 30, 2021, in a release that will be issued at approximately 4:00 pm (ET). The press release will also be available on the company's website.

Additionally, the company will hold an Investor Webinar to discuss the results and future outlook of the company on September 14, 2021. The Webinar will be open to all and a press release will follow shortly with the registration sign-up link.

At the live webinar, CEO Ohad Haber take audience questions on the Company’s Q2/21 results as well as discuss:

  • Results of Q2 and H1 2021;
  • Latest projects including the Company’s Vietnam Project;
  • Latest Financing and Strategic Direction of the company;
  • Agro-Tech as critical to food production and global water conservation; and
  • Future outlook for Investors.

Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and intelligent irrigation. It also makes a positive and enduring impact on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada.

About Water Ways Technologies
Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberries, Medical Cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

For more information, please contact
Ronnie JaegermannDor Sneh
DirectorCFO
T: +972-54-4202054T: +972-54-6512500
E: [email protected]E: [email protected]
https://www.water-ways-technologies.com/
Twitter: @WaterWaysTechn1

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to Water Ways. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Water Ways' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Water Ways, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Water Ways in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Water Ways does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Water Ways undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. Water Ways' results and forward-looking information and calculations may be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.


Water-Ways-Technologies-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment