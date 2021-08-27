BrainChip Named Among EE Times' Silicon 100

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BrainChip Named Among EE Times' Silicon 100

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, was recognized as one of the “Startups Worth Watching in 2021” in EE Times’ annual Silicon 100 list of global semiconductor technologies.

EE Times’ 21st revision of the Silicon 100 tracks the pulse of the industry to identify emerging technology trends and developments that hold promise for the future. This year, the publication chose to analyze the Silicon 100 in more detail with 22 categories that run from materials and packaging at a fundamental extreme to quantum computing and security at the highest level of abstraction. BrainChip was recognized in the “Specialist (GPU-Through-AI) Processor, Accelerators” category.

Selection of companies to the Silicon 100 is based on criteria including technology, intended market, financial position and investment profile, maturity and executive leadership. BrainChip’s inclusion was based on its Akida™ advanced neural networking processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include continuous learning and inference.

“We are pleased to once again be included among the prestigious list of companies that are honored as being among the startups in the industry that ‘hold promise for the future,’ as the article says,” said Rob Telson, BrainChip vice president of sales and marketing. “Industry recognition, like the EE Times’ Silicon 100, provides third-party validation that Akida is well-positioned to deliver on its promise of solving the inherent problems of today’s technology in addressing edge AI.”

BrainChip’s Akida neural processor unit brings intelligent AI to the Edge everywhere, leveraging advanced neuromorphic computing as the engine to solve critical problems of privacy, security, latency and low power requirements with key features, such as one-shot learning and computing on the device with no dependency on the cloud.

The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

Those interested in reading the full version of EE Times’ “Silicon 100: Startups Worth Watching in 2021” can purchase a digital edition from the publication’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eetimes.com%2Fproduct%2Fsilicon-100-startups-worth-watching-in-2021%2F

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.twitter.com%2FBrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2F7792006

Follow BrainChip on YouTube: BrainChipInc

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210826005783r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005783/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment