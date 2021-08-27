Jackson Tisi's Life's Good Film Project Debuts

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jackson Tisi's Life's Good Film Project Debuts

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

LG's Cinematic Ode to the Possibilities of Life Showcases the Vision of Tomorrow's Creative Artists

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life's Good Film, helmed by the up-and-coming director Jackson Tisi with support from LG Electronics (LG), debuts today on LG's YouTube channel. Woven together from videos submitted by hundreds of young filmmakers from around the world, the Tisi-produced work delivers a beautiful and touching meditation on life as interpreted by young creatives.

Life_s_Good_Film_Poster.jpg

Life_s_Good_Film_New_York_City_Times_Square.jpg

A key component of LG's Life's Good campaign which kicked off in May, the Life's Good Film Project invited 531 young auteurs from 33 countries to share their creative submissions with Jackson. Using the best footage, Tisi produced a 20-minute story showcasing the world's budding visual storytellers' distinctive voices, fresh perspectives and undeniable talent. The project generated considerable interest online, garnering over 140 million impressions and more than 44 million total views of related posts on social media platforms during the production process.

"I wanted to share the emotions we all have and feel in life no matter what corner of the world we come from," explained Tisi. "Empathy is the key to communication with one another, especially when we're getting through tough days." At previews earlier this month, Tisi's short was praised for its uplifting message and Tisi's unique vision.

"An exploration through many eyes around the world, Life's Good, is a truly singular experiment," said Diva Vélez of New York Film Critics Online. "The film demonstrates the beautiful differences of the human diaspora and our various environments, while also revealing how completely tied in soul and spirit we are and have further become due to the global COVID-19 pandemic."

The 20-minute short explores different aspects of a good life in six chapters: Life's Beautiful, Life's Community, Life's Lonely, Life's In Motion, Life's an Adventure and Life's Good. The first five chapters visualize a wide range of subject matter, from the beauty of nature, the vitality of physical movement, personal growth nurtured in times of solitude to the togetherness and warmth of a close-knit community. The final chapter depicts today's young generation united in celebration of life, eloquently bringing the film to a close.

LG will screen the trailer of Life's Good Film on LG's digital billboards in Times Square in New York City and Piccadilly Circus in London beginning from today. The short will make an appearance at select film festivals as well in the weeks ahead. The Life's Good Film is now available for viewing on the LG Global YouTube channel. Additional information on LG's 2021 Life's Good campaign can be found here on Instagram.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About Jackson Tisi

At 25 years old, Jackson Tisi has made a name for himself as a young filmmaker. Jackson's work spans music videos, commercials, and documentaries. His short films and music videos have won numerous awards including Vimeo Staff picks, Atlantic Selects, and multiple film festival nominations. His film, LEON, won him gold at the Young Directors Award in Cannes, France last year. He was also admitted into the latest class of Young Guns by the One Club for Creativity. He is currently working on developing longer form projects.

favicon.png?sn=HK87292&sd=2021-08-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackson-tisis-lifes-good-film-project-debuts-301363421.html

SOURCE LG Electronics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK87292&Transmission_Id=202108262000PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK87292&DateId=20210826
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment