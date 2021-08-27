Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (“CSRI” or the “Corporation”) (

TSXV:SPI, Financial) (OTCBB:CSPUF) announces the release of its interim financial results and Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), for the six month period ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021
This news release summarizes information contained in the unaudited interim financial statements and MD&A for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and should not be considered a substitute for reading these full disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s website at www.csri.ca.

The following summarizes certain selected financial data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:

(all amounts are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Three months ended
June 30,		 Six months ended
June 30,
2021202020212020
Natural gas sales$ -$ -$ -$ -
Operating costs (105,687) (117,126) (141,159) (139,205)
Operating netback$ (105,687)$ (117,126)$ (141,159)$ (139,205)
Other income and gains 44 61 87 23,159
Other Expenses (285,477) (290,437) (484,582) (655,164)
Settlement of claims - (514,522) - (514,522)
Net comprehensive loss for the period$ (391,120)$ (922,024)$ (625,654)$ (1,285,732)

The Corporation’s loss and comprehensive loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $625,654 (June 30, 2020 - $1,285,732). When compared to the prior period the decrease in loss of $660,108 for the six months was due mainly to the mainly due to the transition from employees to consultants resulting in $154,209 in savings, the use of a virtual office resulting in these costs being reduced by $18,660 and a decrease in the use of Professional fees in the amount of $22,423; Settlement of claims due to accrued settlement expenses on the termination of two executive employment contracts during the prior period were extinguished in the prior period with the settlement totaling $555,513 made in January 2021. Offsetting the cost reduction was the loss of comparative income from interest and gain on the sale of idle property, plant and equipment accounting for a reduction of other income of $23,055 and share-based compensation which increased by 35,657.

As of June 30,As of December 31,
20212020
Working Capital:
Current assets$ 1,969,574$ 1,364,091
Current liabilities (477,716)$ (899,827)
Working capital 1,491,858$ 464,264
Total assets$ 39,639,485$ 39,132,048
Shareholders' equity$ 37,062,859$ 36,047,484
Number of common shares outstanding 248,177,583 196,177,583

STOCK OPTION GRANT

The Corporation granted to certain directors and executive officers of the Corporation incentive stock options to purchase a total of up to an aggregate of 2,100,000 Common Shares pursuant to the terms of the Corporation's Stock Option Plan. The stock options vest as to one-quarter immediately, with one-quarter vesting on each of the dates six months, 12 months and 18 months subsequent to the effective date of the grant. All the stock options have a term of five years and may be exercised at a price of $0.07 per share. The grant of options will result in a total of 6,150,000 stock options outstanding at a weighted average exercise price of $0.09 per stock option.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s
website at www.csri.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.
Telephone (403) 618-2113
Louisa DeCarlo ([email protected])

The corporate information contained in this news release may contain forward-looking forecast information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonably accurate by CSRI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. The actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein and the variations may be material. Consequently, there is no representation by CSRI that actual results achieved during the forecast period will be the same in whole or in part as those forecast.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE


Canadian-Spirit-Resources-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment