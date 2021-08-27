Logo
HR Leaders from Spotify and Husqvarna Join Bambuser Advisory Board as Company's Growth Surge Continues

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Live Video Shopping pioneer reinforces commitment to excellence in company culture to maintain status among most desirable workplace in technology

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive live video shopping provider Bambuser today announced that prominent human resource experts Anne-Marie Andric, VP of People & Organization at Husqvarna Group, and Katarina Berg, CHRO of Spotify, are joining the company's advisory board. The addition of the new members demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to fostering a healthy company culture, which will enable it to continue attracting top talent as its phenomenal growth continues.

Since launching Live Video Shopping in late 2019, Bambuser has expanded its international and diverse team from just 25 employees to over 200 who are physically present in locations across key markets. Approximately two-thirds of those employees are in product development—roles that require in-demand skills and for which recruitment is highly competitive. To date, Bambuser has successfully attracted talent from some of the most esteemed technology companies in the world including Google, Spotify, Klarna and H&M. With the addition of Berg and Andric, the company will continue to build its internal culture, which will enable it to remain a top choice for the best and brightest employees.

Both Andric and Berg are well-known and respected HR professionals, with a combined total of nearly 50 years of experience. Prior to Husqvarna Group, Andric worked with large corporations in various sectors including pharmaceuticals at Sanofi, biotech at GE Healthcare, medtech at BD, information technology at Microsoft and financial technology at iZettle/PayPal.

Berg, with Spotify for nearly a decade, previously served in senior HR positions with multinational corporations including Preem, Swedbank, Kanal 5 (SBS Broadcasting) and 3 (Hi3G Access).

"While business expansion that is as rapid as ours can have a profound impact on company culture, we are working incredibly hard to keep ours healthy and positive throughout this period of fast-paced growth," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser. "With the addition of Katarina and Anna-Marie, both superstars in this area, we are confident we can keep existing employees happy and fulfilled at the same time we recruit the best and brightest in the world. We look forward to following their guidance as we move forward on our journey."

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | [email protected]

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | [email protected]

About Bambuser AB

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/hr-leaders-from-spotify-and-husqvarna-join-bambuser-advisory-board-as-company-s-growth-surge-continu,c3404421

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO88483&sd=2021-08-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hr-leaders-from-spotify-and-husqvarna-join-bambuser-advisory-board-as-companys-growth-surge-continues-301364181.html

SOURCE Bambuser

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO88483&Transmission_Id=202108270213PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO88483&DateId=20210827
