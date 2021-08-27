Targovax ASA: Abstract on ONCOS-102 phase 1 trial in advanced PD1 refractory melanoma is accepted at ESMO Congress

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that the abstract "A pilot study of Engineered Adenovirus ONCOS-102 in combination with pembrolizumab (pembro) in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced or unresectable melanoma" will be presented as an e-poster at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress by Dr Alexander N. Shoushtari, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

E-poster title: A pilot study of Engineered Adenovirus ONCOS-102 in combination with pembrolizumab (pembro) in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced or unresectable melanoma E-poster number: 1083P Presenter: Dr Alexander N. Shoushtari, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

The abstract will be released on the ESMO website 13 September 00:05 CEST (https://www.esmo.org/meetings/esmo-congress-2021). The results from the completed phase 1 trial will be presented during the ESMO congress 16-21 September 2021.

ESMO is the leading professional organisation for medical oncology. With more than 23,000 members representing oncology professionals from over 150 countries worldwide, ESMO is the society of reference for oncology education and information. ESMO is committed to offer the best care to people with cancer, through fostering integrated cancer care, supporting oncologists in their professional development, and advocating for sustainable cancer care worldwide.

