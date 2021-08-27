MOGU Inc. Announces US$10 Million Share Repurchase Program

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the “Company”), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program, where the Company is authorized to repurchase up to US$10 million of its shares, effective until August 26, 2022. The Company expects to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance.

"The announcement of this new repurchase program reflects our continued confidence in our long-term business growth prospects,” commented Mr. Shark Chen Qi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MOGU. “As we have successfully transformed the business to becoming a pure-play Live Video Broadcasting e-commerce company, we are now in a stronger capacity to effectively service both our brand partners and KOL’s moving forward. We have a positive outlook on the future of the business, and believe that our strategy and strong execution capabilities will continue to create long-term shareholder value.”

The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.

