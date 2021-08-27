Fobi Launches CheckVax™ Digital Proof of Vaccination Service To Provide Global Venues And Businesses With Solution To Immediately Comply With Government Or Self Imposed Vaccine Mandates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce the release of its new Digital Proof of Vaccination service CheckVax™, to help venues and businesses comply and immediately participate in government vaccine mandates. CheckVax™ seamlessly integrates into Fobi’s existing Venue Management and Wallet pass technology in order to improve the speed and ease of vaccine verification at venues, events, schools, movie theaters, hotels, gyms and other mass gathering sites at a high risk of transmission of the coronavirus.



Tamer Shafik, Fobi CTO stated, “This is an exciting product launch for Fobi as it incorporates our existing world leading Wallet pass technology and venue management platform to immediately solve a major problem faced by millions of businesses left scrambling to comply with government vaccination mandates. Quite simply, we believe we have architected and delivered the fastest and easiest to use proof of vaccine solution in the market today.”

CHECKVAX™ WORKS AS A STAND ALONE SOLUTION OR PLUGS SEAMLESSLY INTO ANY CURRENT OR EXISTING GOVERNMENT VACCINATION VERIFICATION PROGRAM

Fobi’s CheckVax™ digital proof of vaccination service can act as a stand-alone service that can be implemented by venues or organizations worldwide into existing platforms, as well as bolt onto any other digital proof of vaccination verification program. CheckVax™ can support any government or corporate digital vaccination verification service in the world.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated, “Our latest product offering drives up the value of Fobi immensely for operators facing continuously evolving public health orders while their guests try to prove their vaccinations. We are excited to be able to support existing businesses with our app-less, digital vaccine solution. CheckVax’s digital activation couples safe vaccine verification with customer engagement, commerce, and sponsorships to give businesses a powerful, end-to-end product. As always, Fobi is ahead of the curve in anticipating the market needs and we’ve shown it again by getting CheckVax™ into the market at the right time.”

Fobi has already successfully registered and trademarked CheckVax™.

CHECKVAX™ TO SUPPORT GOVERNMENT AND PRIVATE SECTOR

With vaccine mandates rapidly being rolled out by governments, small businesses and major corporations around the world, Fobi’s CheckVax™ launch is well-positioned as the need for digital and contactless proof of vaccination becomes a critical component of hosting, launching or participating in a wide range of activities and events determined to be at a high risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

On the government side, countries such as Denmark, Greece, France, Italy, some Canadian provinces and the U.S. cities of New Orleans, New York and San Francisco are among the places that have vaccination requirements to get into places like indoor restaurants or theaters.

On the business side, even without government mandates, more businesses in countries where vaccines are readily available are starting to ask for proof of vaccination. For example, Disney Cruise Line has joined Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian in planning to require COVID vaccines for passengers 12 and older.

NEW SERVICE DRAWS ON FOBI’S EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE AND PROVEN SUCCESS AS A LEADER IN VENUE MANAGEMENT

Drawing on Fobi’s extensive experience in Venue Management and Venue Tracing at NCAA Bubble Events through the first waves of Covid, this new packaged system is a sophisticated, end-to-end mobile-first and contactless solution that digitizes and automates the entire Proof of Vaccination and check-in process. The CheckVax™ user journey is incredibly simple and easy:

1. Register: Users register in our Portal to enter basic information such as their ID, and other information.

2. Verify: Once users submit their information, their credentials are verified by Fobi.

3. Download: Upon approval, users are sent a link to download their CheckVax™ Wallet pass onto their smartphones.

4. Validate: Vaccine passes can be validated and checked at a venue or location using Fobi’s Smart Tap NFC device, Fobi’s Smart Scan Pass Validation App.

BENEFITS OF FOBI’S CHECKVAX™ SOLUTION - SPEED AND EASE OF USE

CheckVax™ can speed up queues with instant access to digital vaccine passes. By moving vaccine records to Wallet passes, Fobi enables businesses and venues to shorten lines with customers and fans proving their vaccination status before even arriving at their entry point to exponentially speed up queue times. CheckVax™ geofenced passes pull the vaccination pass right to the front of iPhone lock screens, so they're always ready to check-in.

CheckVax™ enables contactless validation via Fobi’s Smart Scan app, Smart Tap IoT device, a customer’s own barcode scanner, or simply visually validating to suit every business need. Smart Scan enables the use of a smartphone or tablet camera to validate CheckVax™ Wallet passes, while Smart Tap's Near Field Communication (NFC) reader redeems passes with a simple tap.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

