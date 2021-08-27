Greenlink International, Inc. Announces OTC Markets has Removed the Caveat Emptor

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Greenlink International, Inc. Announces OTC Markets has Removed the Caveat Emptor

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlink International, Inc. (the “Company” or “Greenlink” – OTC Markets Pink: WSHE) – Greenlink is pleased to announce today that the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (“OTC Markets”) has removed the Caveat Emptor warning from the OTC Markets website that had been previously associated with the company's ticker symbol. This Caveat Emptor removal is a direct result of a commitment to our disclosure requirements as a publicly traded company and to provide this information on an ongoing basis. Greenlink is committed to great governance and deliberate transparency to our stakeholders.

The Company published its financial statements for the fiscal years December 31, 2019, December 31, 2020, as well as the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Additionally, the Company’s securities counsel posted the omnibus annual legal opinion required by OTC Markets. All these OTC Markets filings were completed in an effort to give the marketplace current information as well as meet the with the filing requirements as set forth by OTC Markets.

Jake George, Greenlink’s CEO and Director stated, "We are excited to provide this financial information to the public markets and our valuable stakeholders. It is a key cornerstone that GreenLink provides market information in an expeditious and transparent manner. The removal of the Caveat Emptor is just the first step toward Greenlink’s new future. The next stage is completing a full financial audit on our path towards future SEC filings and working to up list onto the OTCQB/QX. Greenlink is in a great place as we focus on building relationships and the revenue base of the Company."

About Us

Greenlink, a Colorado corporation based in Washington State, is a public quoted OTC Markets issuer under the ticker symbol “WSHE”. The Company is a diversified holding company with operating segments in Investment, Equipment, Technology, Brands, Textiles and Real Estate that are leased or licensed to legally compliant CBD and cannabis entities. Greenlink’s subsidiary and partner companies possess key competitive strengths and / or leading market positions. Greenlink is committed to becoming a global leader in the Hemp and legal Cannabis markets. Greenlink will continue to leverage decades of experience in the hemp and cannabis industry to expand existing operations and develop partnerships across a wide range of industries.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with OTC Markets Group and the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report and subsequent Flings, which are available on Otcmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact
Zachary Lark
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxNjAxOCM0Mzc3NDQxIzIyMjE5ODY=
Greenlink-International-Inc.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment