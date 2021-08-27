Weidai Ltd. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

PR Newswire

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidai Ltd. ("Weidai" or the "Company") (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent registered accounting firm.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Operational Highlights

Loan balance

Total loan balance as of June 30, 2021 was RMB2.3 billion (US$0.4 billion).

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2021 was RMB535.9 million (US$83.0 million). Among net revenues, loan service fees were RMB531.0 million (US$82.2 million), other revenues were RMB6.7 million (US$1.0 million) and net financing expense was RMB0.2 million (US$32 thousand).

Provision for loans and advances in the six months ended June 30, 2021 was RMB114.1 million (US$17.7 million).

Operating costs and expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2021 were RMB364.6 million (US$56.5 million). Among operating costs and expenses, provision for financial guarantee liabilities was RMB78.0 million (US$12.1 million), origination and servicing expenses were RMB200.0 million (US$31.0 million), sales and marketing expenses were RMB14.5 million (US$2.2 million), general and administrative expenses were RMB58.3 million (US$9.0 million), and research and development expenses were RMB13.8 million (US$2.1 million).Share-based compensation expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2021 were RMB5.5 million (US$0.9 million), which are included in origination and servicing expenses, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.

Income from Operations in the six months ended June 30, 2021 was RMB57.2 million (US$8.9 million).

Income tax expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2021 were RMB453.0 million (US$70.2 million).

Net loss in the six months ended June 30, 2021 was RMB397.1 million (US$61.5 million).

Net loss attributable to Weidai Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders in the six months ended June 30, 2021 was RMB395.5 million (US$61.2 million).

Adjusted net loss in the six months ended June 30, 2021 was RMB391.6 million (US$60.7 million).

Regulatory Developments

In July 2021, Weidai, in coordination with the relevant governmental authorities, commenced the repayment of outstanding net principal balances to all investors (the aggregate principal invested by a certain investor minus the aggregate amount that has been withdrawn by such investor) on the Company's platform. As of the date of this earnings release, all such outstanding net principal balances on Weidai's platform have been fully repaid.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that adjusted net loss helps identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that adjusted net loss provides useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted net loss is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on June 30, 2021 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

WEIDAI LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



As of June 30,

2021

RMB

US$







ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 333,512

51,654 Restricted cash 187,997

29,117 Loans and advances, net 397,081

61,500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 330,380

51,168 Other receivables due from special account 797,108

123,456 Amounts due from related parties 9,540

1,478 Total current assets 2,055,618

318,373 Non-current assets:





Long-term investments 13,574

2,102 Loans and advances, net -

- Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets 10,188

1,578 Property, equipment and software, net 32,665

5,059 Total non-current assets 56,427

8,739 Total assets 2,112,045

327,112







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities (including current liabilities of the

consolidated variable interest entities and subsidiaries

without recourse to the Company of RMB1,732,593

(US$268,345) as of June 30, 2021):





Payable to institutional funding partners and online investors 11,618

1,799 Current account with online investors and borrowers 245,411

38,009 Income tax payable 303,751

47,045 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 273,594

42,373 Amounts due to related parties 5,006

775 Contract liabilities 93,437

14,472 Total current liabilities 932,817

144,473 Non-current liabilities (including non-current liabilities

of the consolidated variable interest entities and

subsidiaries without recourse to the Company of

RMB1,768 (US$274) as of June 30, 2021):





Contract liabilities 1,768

274 Total non-current liabilities 1,768

274 Total liabilities 934,585

144,747







Shareholders' equity





Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.000002 per

share; 35,390,055 shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2021) -

- Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.000002 per

share; 35,071,400 shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30, 2021) 1

- Additional paid-in capital 1,247,339

193,188 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,510)

(389) Retained earnings (69,726)

(10,799) Total Weidai Ltd. shareholders' equity 1,175,104

182,000 Noncontrolling interests 2,356

365 Total equity 1,177,460

182,365 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,112,045

327,112





Weidai Ltd. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATION LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

RMB

US$







Net revenues:





Loan service fee 530,978

82,238 Other revenues 6,667

1,033 Financing income 3,355

520 Less: Funding costs (3,567)

(552) Net financing loss (212)

(32) Business related taxes and surcharges (1,490)

(231) Total net revenues 535,943

83,008 Provision for loans and advances (114,114)

(17,674) Net revenues after provision for loans and

advances 421,829

65,334







Operating costs and expenses:





Provision for financial guarantee liabilities (77,956)

(12,074) Origination and servicing (200,038)

(30,982) Sales and marketing (14,517)

(2,248) General and administrative (58,273)

(9,025) Research and development (13,826)

(2,142) Total operation costs and expenses (364,610)

(56,471)







Income from operations 57,219

8,863 Interest expense, net (842)

(130) Government subsidies 2,187

339 Other expenses, net (2,662)

(412) Net income before income taxes 55,902

8,660 Income tax expenses (453,029)

(70,165) Net loss (397,127)

(61,505) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests 1,651

256 Net loss attributable to Weidai Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders (395,476)

(61,249) Loss per share:





Basic and diluted (5.61)

(0.87) Shares used in earnings per share

computation:





Basic and diluted 70,461,455

70,461,455

Weidai Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

RMB

US$







Net loss 397,127

61,505 Add:





Share-based compensation expenses (5,494)

(851) Adjusted net loss 391,633

60,654

