Mechanical Technology, Incorporated to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

ALBANY, NY, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (“MTI” or the “Company”), ( MKTY), the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced it has been selected to present at the 6th annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Friday, September 24th, 2021. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is a two-day virtual event hosted by MicroCapClub.

The MTI presentation will be made by CEO, Michael Toporek. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is attended by 100+ retail and institutional investors from around the world. Mechanical Technology was one of ten companies selected to present at this year’s event. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit: http://microcapclub.com/summit/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub’s mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com

About MTI

MTI is the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc. Through EcoChain, MTI develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. Through MTI Instruments, MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries. Those include manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. For more information about MTI, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release, including with respect to the expected timing of the closing of the offering, the listing of the Series A Preferred Stock, the possible offering of additional shares of the Series A Preferred Stock andthe anticipated use of proceeds, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: (1) market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering; (2) those risk factors set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-257300), as amended; and (3) other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in MTI’s reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Lisa Brennan
[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
646.823.8656
[email protected]

