LGI Homes Expands Dallas-Fort Worth Footprint With Two New Communities

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) today announced the opening of two new communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, Shadowbend and Big Sky Estates.

“In a time of robust demand for homeownership in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, we are proud to expand the LGI Homes footprint,” stated Lucas Lansman, division president at LGI Homes. “Homebuyers in Anna and in Denton County will enjoy incredible new homes built by a homebuilder they trust.”

LGI Homes began its recent expansion with the opening of Shadowbend in Anna, Texas. Located north of McKinney, Shadowbend offers residents the opportunity to own a spacious, new construction home with access to premier amenities. Inside this community, homeowners will enjoy a swimming pool, children’s playground, soccer field, open green space, Fiber Internet access and more. LGI Homes is offering a lineup of seven incredible floor plans in this community that range in size from 1,620 square feet up to 2,700 square feet. Every new home at Shadowbend will feature a host of impressive upgrades outfitted by the CompleteHome Plus™ package. A full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, oversized wood cabinetry with crown molding, two-inch faux-wood blinds on all operable windows and professionally landscaped front yards are just a few of the remarkable upgrades found in every new home within this community. Homes at Shadowbend start in the low-$300s.

Located just west of Denton is the master-planned community, Big Sky Estates. LGI Homes is constructing five of their legacy floor plans in this neighborhood, ranging in size from 1,316 square feet with three bedrooms, to just over 2,500 square feet with five bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Every home in this community will showcase the fantastic features and upgrades found in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. Homeowners will appreciate the included upgrades in every new home such as a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, Fiber Internet access and more. Inside this new community, homeowners will enjoy a splash pad, soccer field, children’s playground, picnic space and a dog park. Conveniently located just off Highway 380 in Denton County, Texas, Big Sky Estates places residents just minutes from major employers, local schools and everyday conveniences. Homes in this community start in the mid-$200s.

For additional information about these new communities or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit www.LGIHomes.com/DFW and contact their preferred community.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67c6a382-57c4-4fe2-a012-1cd1f4ef0d31

