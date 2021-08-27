Extraordinary General Meeting in Castellum AB (publ)

PR Newswire

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, August 27, 2021. In order to minimise the risk of spreading the corona virus, the Extraordinary General Meeting was held only through advance voting (postal voting) in accordance with temporary legislation.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, and with approximately 88.8 % of the votes cast at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Extraordinary General Meeting decided to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions prior to the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on a new share issues with the right and obligation to be paid by contribution in kind, consisting of shares in Kungsleden Aktiebolag, to Castellum by reason of Castellum's public takeover offer for all shares in Kungsleden Aktiebolag.

For further information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, Chair of the Board of Directors, Castellum AB (publ)

Phone: +46 704 58 24 70

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB (publ)

Phone: +46 70 647 12 61, email: [email protected]



About Castellum:



Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in Sweden with a property value of approximately SEK 97 billion. We are located in attractive growth regions in Sweden, as well as Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. 250,000 people go to work every day in our properties. We develop flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.8 million square metres. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.



www.castellum.se

