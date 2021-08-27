Logo
Patriot One Weapons Scanning Technology Used to Secure Browns-Giants Preseason NFL Game

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 27, 2021
Company’s PATSCAN MSG makes it easier and faster for “Dawg Pound” members to pass through security and enjoy the game

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) today announced its PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Gateway (MSG) was deployed at the southeast entrance at FirstEnergy Stadium to help secure the Cleveland Browns’ preseason game against the New York Giants. MSG secured one of the entrances used by members of the famous “Dawg Pound,” by scanning for weapons without the disruption caused by traditional walk-through metal detectors.

PATSCAN MSG covertly detects concealed guns and weapons on people in a fast lane setting – eliminating the need for them to divest of metal or have bags searched. This in turn gives patrons a better and safer experience: they can enter the stadium quickly, so they can begin enjoying the game sooner, and crowds don’t form outside the stadium, which can be a security concern.

This is the latest in a series of trials Patriot One is conducting in stadiums and entertainment venues, to keep weapons out and improve the fan experience. For example, earlier this month the company secured the players’ entrance at the NBA Summer League.

For more on Patriot One’s screening technologies, please visit: https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/solutions/

About Patriot One Technologies
Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based video-recognition software (VRS) enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

For further information, please contact:
Patriot One Technologies Inquiries [email protected] www.patriot1tech.com

Media Contact
Caroline Metell
[email protected]

