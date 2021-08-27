B2Digital Moves to Full-Size Arena for Explosive B2FS 133 in Birmingham on Saturday, August 28

After Hitting Capacity, Bill Harris Arena Chosen to Accommodate Growing B2FS Fan Base



Tampa, FL, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that the B2 Fighting Series (“B2FS”) will return to Alabama this Saturday night for a fresh dose of hard-hitting MMA action at B2FS 133, Live from Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.

What: B2 Fighting Series 133, Amateur and Professional LIVE MMA

Where: Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham, Alabama

When: Saturday, August 28. Doors open at 6pm ET. PPV Broadcast starts at 7pm ET.

VIP Tables at the arena have completely sold out. General Admission tickets will be sold at the door. Interested fans will also be able to stream it live on Pay-Per-View here, or enjoy it live over the B2 Fighting Series apps on Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

“The B2 Fighting Series is set to roll into Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham this Saturday night for sixteen fascinating pro and amateur matchups,” noted Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, B2’s Matchmaker. “The card will be headlined by a women’s pro title fight at 135 pounds, as Pittsburgh’s Brigid Chase takes on Alabama native Griffin Fisk. It will go down as the first time in Alabama MMA history that two female pro fighters squared off in a 5-round title bout. That’s one of 6 big pro fights on the card. There will also be 10 interesting matchups among aspiring amateurs looking to prove they have the goods to become a star fighter down the road. One thing is certain: This will be a night to remember in Birmingham!”

Saturday night will mark the first B2FS Live MMA event to be held at a full-size sports arena. Management decided the time had come to begin to upsize its venues after hitting capacity in recent events. This shift will ultimately allow the Company to sell more tickets.

“We are expecting over 1000 people on Saturday night,” remarked Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2Digital. “Advanced ticket sales have been very strong, and strong walk-up sales on Saturday could set a new paid attendance record for the B2 Fighting Series. The bigger setting and the bright lights should bring the best out of our fighters, so we are expecting a tremendous night of exciting MMA. The event will help set the tone for a ton of great B2FS fight nights on the way over coming months. We plan to continue increasing the pace of our event schedule the rest of this year and into a very full schedule in 2022.”

