Red Cat Holdings to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

HUMACAO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), announces today that Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Thompson will present at the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually from September 13 – 15, 2021.

Mr. Thompson will deliver his corporate presentation, which will become available beginning on September 13 at 7:00 AM ET.

Investors can register here: www.hcwevents.com .

Mr. Thompson will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry through its four wholly owned subsidiaries. Fat Shark Holdings is the leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles to the drone industry. Rotor Riot, LLC is a leader in the sale of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace through its digital storefront located at www.rotorriot.com. Rotor Riot enjoys high visibility in social media through its Facebook page and its sponsorship of a professional drone racing team that has won numerous championships. Skypersonic provides software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where GPS is not available, yet still record and transmit data even while being operated from thousands of miles away. Red Cat Propware is developing a Software-as-a-Solution ("SaaS") platform to provide drone flight data analytics and storage, as well as diagnostic products and services. Learn more at https://www.redcat.red.

Contact:

INVESTORS:

CORE IR

Phone: (516) 222-2560

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.redcat.red

