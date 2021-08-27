TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

PR Newswire
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conferences. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at sponsoring bank respectively.
- On Wednesday, September 8th at 1:20 PM ET, management will host a fireside chat at Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainability Mobility Conference
- On Friday, September 10th at 10:00 AM ET, management will host a fireside chat at 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference.
- On Monday, September 13th at 1:00 PM ET, management will host a fireside chat at Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference.
- On Tuesday, September 14th at 3:00 PM ET, management will host a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference.
- On September 13th-14th, management will participate in Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference.
- On Tuesday, September 21st at 12:30 PM ET, management will host a fireside chat at Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum: New Paradigms in Mobility, Electrification, & Compute.
The webcast of the presentation can be found by accessing the events page of the investor relations website at ir.tusimple.com.
About TuSimple
TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com.
