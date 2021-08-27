Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Finds Sweet Spot by Offering Innovative AI-Powered CRM Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Infobird Co. Ltd. ( IFBD) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Going Above and Beyond the Cloud with Latest CRM Innovations.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://ibn.fm/ViYXU

Customer relationship management (CRM) provided a solution that has now become integral to business. The analyst report points out other advantages that users soon realize, including customer mapping from the outset to interactions even after purchases are completed, a part of the consumer cycle that often gets neglected, as driving adoption.

Other emerging trends include comprehensive cloud-based CRM and integrating artificial intelligence to empower companies to facilitate personalized and proactive engagement with clients, movements that fall into the sweet spot for Infobird Co. Ltd ( IFBD), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of innovative AI-powered customer-engagement solutions in China. The award-winning company went public in April, raising $25 million in an initial public offering by selling 6.25 million shares at $4 before shares went as high as $11.25 on the opening day of trading.

About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions.

For more information about the company, visit www.Infobird.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to IFBD are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/IFBD

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

[email protected]