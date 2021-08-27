KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santorini, a New Community in a Prime Stockton, California Location

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Santorini, a new-home community in a prime Central Valley location. Santorini is situated off East Alpine Avenue between Interstate 5 and Highway 99 in Stockton’s popular Oakmoore neighborhood, which provides easy access to downtown and the area’s major employment centers. The new community is just a short drive to Stockton’s bustling waterfront entertainment and marina district, University of the Pacific and shopping, dining and entertainment at Stockton’s Miracle Mile. Residents can also enjoy nearby outdoor recreation at Northern California Delta Recreation Area and Oakmoore Golf Course as well as several parks, including Oak Park, which hosts an ice rink, swimming pool, soccer field, baseball fields, tennis courts, and picnic and barbeque areas.

The homes at Santorini showcase popular design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s new floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,300 square feet. Santorini will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Santorini’s ideal location is convenient to Interstate 5 and Highway 99, providing easy access to downtown Stockton and the area’s major employment centers as well as popular shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation,” said Oren Hershkovich, President of KB Home’s North Bay and Central Valley divisions. “Santorini provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Santorini sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $460,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built nearly 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

