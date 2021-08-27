Maine Virtual Academy Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education

Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA), a full-time, online public-school serving students in grades 7-11 throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students an education option designed to help them reach their full potential. MEVA students and teachers open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year Monday, August 30.

“While we continue to navigate through the uncertainty of this pandemic, I have full confidence in our teachers to help our students succeed,” said MEVA Head of School Dr. Melinda Browne. “I’m proud of what our students were able to achieve last year and cannot wait to see what heights we can reach this school year!”

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey+by+Stride%2C+Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning.And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. MEVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

MEVA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit meva.k12.com, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA) is a tuition-free online public-school program that serves students in grades 7-11. MEVA’s individualized approach gives Maine students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more about MEVA, visit meva.k12.com.

