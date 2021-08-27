Union Acquisition Corp. II and Procaps Group Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and the September 22, 2021, Extraordinary General Meeting to Vote on Business Combination

Procaps Group, a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company, and Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN, LATNU, LATNW) ("LATN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that LATN’s definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) relating to the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Procaps Group has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 26, 2021.

The filing of the definitive proxy statement is an important step in Procaps Group becoming a publicly-traded company, with the goal of being listed on Nasdaq at the close of the transaction. As previously announced, the Business Combination is expected to deliver up to $236.9 million of cash proceeds (before transaction-related expenses and the redemption of certain shares held by IFC, and assuming the LATN shareholders do not exercise their redemption rights in connection with the approval of the Business Combination) to Procaps Group, including up to $100 million from a fully committed PIPE anchored by strategic and institutional investors.

LATN will commence mailing of the Proxy Statement, which contains a notice and voting instruction form or a proxy card relating to the extraordinary general meeting of the LATN shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) to LATN shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of August 19, 2021.

The Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the Business Combination is scheduled to be held on September 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held virtually and can be accessed via a live audio webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cstproxy.com%2Funionacquisitioncorpii%2Fsm2021. Virtual attendees will be able to submit a question online in advance of the meeting on the Extraordinary General Meeting website https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cstproxy.com%2Funionacquisitioncorpii%2Fsm2021 or live during the meeting. If the proposals at the Extraordinary General Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

Upon closing, the Holdco’s ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Markets under the ticker symbols “PROC” and “PROCW” respectively.

Every shareholder’s vote matters, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, LATN encourages shareholders to vote by submitting their proxies as soon as possible and by no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on September 21, 2021, to ensure that the shareholder’s shares will be represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Proxies may be submitted by Internet or mail. Votes submitted by mail must be received by 5:00 p.m. ET on September 21, 2021. Additional instructions may be found in the Proxy Statement and on the proxy card. LATN’s board of directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote “FOR” the Business Combination with Procaps Group and all other proposals at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders who hold shares in “street name” (i.e., those shareholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank, or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank, or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

If any individual LATN shareholder has not received a copy of the Proxy Statement, such shareholder should (i) confirm his, her or its status with his, her or its broker or (ii) contact Innisfree M&A Incorporated, LATN’s proxy solicitor, for assistance toll-free at (877) 750-5836 (for individuals) or (212) 750-5833 (for banks and brokers).

Procaps Group recently hosted a virtual analyst day presentation on Thursday, August 19, 2021, to provide an expected milestone timeline for the upcoming Business Combination with LATN. Ruben Minski, Chief Executive Officer of Procaps Group, introduced senior management team members, including its recently appointed Global Chief Financial Officer, Patricio Vargas, and provided an update on the company’s pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies, growth strategies, and strategic initiatives. Links to the webcast of the presentation and its new corporate facility tour videos are available on the Procaps Group investor relations website here.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies that reach more than 50 countries in all five continents. Procaps has a direct presence in 13 countries in Latin America and, as of December 31, 2020, had more than 4,700 collaborators working under a sustainable model. Procaps develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. For more information, visit www.procapsgroup.com or Procaps Group’s investor relations website investor.procapsgroup.com, which will also contain a link to the Registration Statement. The Registration Statement includes audited consolidated financial statements of Procaps Group as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

About Union Acquisition Corp. II

Union Acquisition Corp. II, led by Kyle Bransfield, is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, please click here.

