Gambling.com Group Launches BetArizona.com to Help Sports Bettors Sign Up for New Legal Wagering Options

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Aug. 27, 2021

PHOENIX, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced that it has been issued a temporary supplier license by the Arizona Department of Gaming to provide marketing services for licensed operators in the state.

BET_ARIZONA_LOGO.jpg

In anticipation of the launch of legal mobile sports betting, the Group has launched BetArizona.com, its latest free-to-use website which allows consumers in Arizona to compare legal online sports betting services. Sports betting fans can begin pre-registering for online sportsbooks through BetArizona.com starting on Saturday, August 28th.

BetArizona.com provides trusted, comprehensive and up-to-date gambling information written by Arizonans for Arizonans. BetArizona.com has rolled out a wealth of gambling resources, including how-to betting guides, analyst-driven articles covering online sportsbooks expected to operate in Arizona, a tax calculator tool for future filing planning, and state-focused surveys uncovering online betting habits and statistics. Earlier this year, BetArizona.com reported that 1 in 5 of Arizona adults are likely to place legal sports bets once online sports betting is regulated in the state.

"With more than 7 million people, two dozen land-based casinos, five major professional sports teams, two Power 5 conference universities, and Super Bowl LVII in 2023, it's only a matter of time until Arizona becomes one of the largest regulated online gambling markets in America," said Max Bichsel, vice president of U.S. Business for Gambling.com Group. "Whether you're a seasoned sports bettor looking for the best sign-up deals and bonuses or just a curious sports fan looking to get some skin in the game, BetArizona.com is a go to resource for this exciting new regulated market."

Gambling.com Group will also provide online players in Arizona with reviews of online sports betting operators via its flagship website Gambling.com, which educates players with knowledge and strategy tools, and the U.S.-focused Bookies.com, which helps bettors beat regulated bookmakers with winning tips and picks from the nation's top handicappers.

For further information, please contact:
Media: Derek Brookmeyer, Gambling.com Group, [email protected], 616-528-0882
Investors: Ross Collins, Alpha-IR Group, [email protected], 312-445-2877

About Gambling.com Group Limited
Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry, based on June 30, 2021 revenue. The Company has more than 150 employees and operates from offices in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Company publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Founded in 2006, the Company owns and operates more than 30 websites in six languages across 13 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, which includes iGaming and sports betting.

favicon.png?sn=FL87894&sd=2021-08-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamblingcom-group-launches-betarizonacom-to-help-sports-bettors-sign-up-for-new-legal-wagering-options-301364288.html

SOURCE Gambling.com Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL87894&Transmission_Id=202108270830PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL87894&DateId=20210827
