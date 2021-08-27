As COVID-19 Cases Increase, Organizations Turn to Qualtrics to Help Keep Employees Safe in the Workplace

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

As COVID-19 Cases Increase, Organizations Turn to Qualtrics to Help Keep Employees Safe in the Workplace

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Qualtrics Vaccination Status Manager allows companies to safely capture vaccination status and conduct daily symptom checks--creating a safer in-person environment for employees

During the global pandemic, Qualtrics has helped 100M+ citizens globally across 25,000 COVID programs that span screening, appointment scheduling, testing and vaccination status management

PR Newswire

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2021

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of organizations are turning to Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, to help keep employees safe when returning to the physical workplace. Qualtrics Vaccination Status Manager enables organizations to securely and easily capture employee vaccination status and daily symptom checks.

Qualtrics_XM_Logo.jpg

With recent news of FDA vaccine approval, many companies, governments and schools are creating new policies around vaccinations, masks and testing. However, most organizations do not have systems in place to securely capture and organize this kind of information. Regardless of how organizations decide to enact new policies—whether its vaccination mandates, mandatory masks, or others—it is critical for leaders to be aware of the status of COVID-19 among employees so proper protective measures can be put in place.

Qualtrics Vaccination Status Manager allows employees to upload images of their vaccination status, recent COVID test results or proof of exemption. In addition, a daily symptom checker can help prevent and predict potentially outbreaks. As the global pandemic continues to evolve, Qualtrics gives companies the flexibility and ease to tailor their COVID-19 monitoring systems to the needs of employees while keeping information secure.

"Our number one priority is keeping the LSU faculty, staff, and students safe and healthy," said Keena Arbuthnot, Ph.D., Special Advisor to the President on Covid Response & Joan Pender McManus Distinguished Professor of Education, Louisiana State University (LSU). "The Qualtrics system has provided a flexible and efficient solution that makes it easy for our campus community to report their vaccination or Covid-19 testing status."

"Working through a global pandemic has been difficult for so many. Every CEO and company leader is thinking through how the pandemic has impacted their workforce and what they can do to keep their people safe," said Jay Choi, chief product officer, Qualtrics. "The unpredictability of the spread of COVID-19 means the regulations and requirements that keep employees safe will continue to change over time. Having a flexible platform like Qualtrics allows organizations to remain agile and make adjustments to their programs as needed in order to protect employees."

During COVID-19, Qualtrics has worked with hundreds of organizations to reach 100M+ citizens across 25,000 COVID programs that span screening, appointment scheduling, testing, QR scans, and vaccination status management. Qualtrics maintains the highest security certification including ISO 27001 and FedRAMP, and is also HITRUST certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance.

To learn more about Qualtrics' Vaccination Status Manager, please visit: https://www.qualtrics.com/lp/vaccination-status-manager/

About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA88457&sd=2021-08-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-covid-19-cases-increase-organizations-turn-to-qualtrics-to-help-keep-employees-safe-in-the-workplace-301364165.html

SOURCE Qualtrics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA88457&Transmission_Id=202108270830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA88457&DateId=20210827
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment