As COVID-19 Cases Increase, Organizations Turn to Qualtrics to Help Keep Employees Safe in the Workplace

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of organizations are turning to Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, to help keep employees safe when returning to the physical workplace. Qualtrics Vaccination Status Manager enables organizations to securely and easily capture employee vaccination status and daily symptom checks.

With recent news of FDA vaccine approval , many companies, governments and schools are creating new policies around vaccinations, masks and testing. However, most organizations do not have systems in place to securely capture and organize this kind of information. Regardless of how organizations decide to enact new policies—whether its vaccination mandates, mandatory masks, or others—it is critical for leaders to be aware of the status of COVID-19 among employees so proper protective measures can be put in place.

Qualtrics Vaccination Status Manager allows employees to upload images of their vaccination status, recent COVID test results or proof of exemption. In addition, a daily symptom checker can help prevent and predict potentially outbreaks. As the global pandemic continues to evolve, Qualtrics gives companies the flexibility and ease to tailor their COVID-19 monitoring systems to the needs of employees while keeping information secure.

"Our number one priority is keeping the LSU faculty, staff, and students safe and healthy," said Keena Arbuthnot, Ph.D., Special Advisor to the President on Covid Response & Joan Pender McManus Distinguished Professor of Education, Louisiana State University (LSU). "The Qualtrics system has provided a flexible and efficient solution that makes it easy for our campus community to report their vaccination or Covid-19 testing status."

"Working through a global pandemic has been difficult for so many. Every CEO and company leader is thinking through how the pandemic has impacted their workforce and what they can do to keep their people safe," said Jay Choi, chief product officer, Qualtrics. "The unpredictability of the spread of COVID-19 means the regulations and requirements that keep employees safe will continue to change over time. Having a flexible platform like Qualtrics allows organizations to remain agile and make adjustments to their programs as needed in order to protect employees."

During COVID-19, Qualtrics has worked with hundreds of organizations to reach 100M+ citizens across 25,000 COVID programs that span screening, appointment scheduling, testing, QR scans, and vaccination status management. Qualtrics maintains the highest security certification including ISO 27001 and FedRAMP, and is also HITRUST certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance.

