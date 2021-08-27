PR Newswire

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Aug. 27, of $0.4150 per share, payable Oct. 1, 2021, to shareowners of record as of Sept. 10, 2021.

PPL Corporation ( NYSE:PPL, Financial), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 2.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts: For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033

For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-to-pay-quarterly-stock-dividend-oct-1-301364290.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation