Alaska Airlines to Support Afghan Humanitarian Airlift Mission

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we see the heartbreaking images from Kabul and mourn the tragic loss of service members and civilians working to bring Americans home, we are humbled to play a small part in aiding those who have served our country.

Alaska Airlines is honored to support the critical humanitarian airlift mission and the U.S. military as it coordinates the evacuation of individuals and families from Afghanistan. Alaska will operate military charter flights to provide transportation within the U. S. and stands ready to provide additional support to the Department of Defense in their mission.

We are proud to support our military service members and grateful to all our employees who have served our country around the world, many of whom have reached out to offer their assistance during this time of need. Our values drive us to do the right thing and be kind-hearted, and we will bring this same sense of service to these operations and those we welcome on board as our guests.

Alaska has supported humanitarian efforts in the past, including the Berlin Airlift in 1948 and Operation Magic Carpet, the airlift of thousands of Yemenite Jews to Israel in 1949.

These charter operations are confidential and separate from the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program and related activations.

