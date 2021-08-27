China Liberal Cooperates with Enterprises to Provide Graduates with Internship and Employment Service

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU ) ("China Liberal", the "Company", or "we"), an educational services provider in China, providing, among other services, smart campus solutions, today announced that the Company has cooperated with some enterprises to provide graduates with internship and employment services (the "Services").

On August 24, 2021, more than 200 students recommended by the Company participated in an internship interview at a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (SHA: 600660) ("Fuyao Group") in Tianjin. Fuyao Group is a large multinational company specializing in the manufacture of automobile safety glass and industrial technical glass. Among the 200 students, 130 passed the first round interview and will enter the second round interview to be conducted soon.

So far, the Company has established partnerships with a dozen institutions including Hebei Youth Management Cadre College, Xuanhua Vocational College of Science and Technology, Shijiazhuang Vocational College of Economics, and Shijiazhuang Vocational College of Science, Technology and Engineering. The Company has helped about 300 students to successfully obtain internships or full-time positions from well-known companies such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, JD Logistics, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd, Meituan, Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd., Beijing Chunfeng Pharmaceutical, and Beijing North China Zhixing Kindergarten. It is estimated that the total number of students to be served this year will be over 500, which will be five times the number of last year.

The 19th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party advocated for the improvement of vocational education and training system, the integration of industry and education, and school-enterprise cooperation. Vocational education is an important foundation for cultivating technical and skilled talents, promoting employment and entrepreneurship innovation, and promoting the level of manufacturing and service in China.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, "We are committed to providing graduating students with tailored job readiness training, acting as the key bridge between our partner schools and employers. We expect this line of our business to achieve geometric growth in the next few years and become a new revenue growth point of the Company. With the continuous introduction of favorable policies for vocational education and the integration of industry and education, we expect to seize this important opportunity and leverage our experience in the internationalization of vocational education as well as the integration of industry and education. Looking forward, we plan to actively promote the construction of a big data platform to assist college students with internship and employment search, explore a new model of school-enterprise ordering classes, and cooperate with enterprises to cultivate future-oriented innovative talents."

About China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

China Liberal, headquartered in Beijing, is an educational services provider in China. It provides a wide range of services, including those under Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs; overseas study consulting services; technological consulting services for Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management system and to optimize their teaching, operating and management environment, creating a "smart campus"; and tailored job readiness training to graduating students. For more information, visit the company's website at ir.chinaliberal.com.

