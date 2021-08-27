Kia America Announces 2022 Niro Plug-In Hybrid

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kia America Announces 2022 Niro Plug-In Hybrid

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Niro Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) arrives for the 2022 model year wearing new Kia badging on the front grille, the tailgate, steering wheel hub and wheel center caps. Niro PHEV continues to deliver an EPA-estimated 26 miles of all-electric range on a single charge1 and remains eligible for the $4,543 Federal tax credit along with any applicable state and local incentives, depending on location of purchase.2

Kia_America_2022_Niro_Hybrid.jpg

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP3 (excludes $1,175 destination)

• LXS:

$29,590

• EX:

$33,390

• EX Premium:

$36,490

Powertrain:

  • 1.6L GDI engine with electric motor: 139 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque (hybrid system performance combined)
  • 8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer hybrid battery

Fuel Economy MPG4 (combined):

• LXS, EX, EX Premium

46 (combined)

• EPA-estimated All-Electric Range1

26 miles

DriveWise Features5:

  • Forward Collision-Avoidance – Car and Pedestrian (camera type)
    • Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium
  • Forward Collision-Avoidance – Car, Pedestrian, Cyclist (camera and radar)
    • Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
    • Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium
  • Lane Following Assist (LFA)
    • Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium
  • Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go
    • EX
  • Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C)
    • Std: EX Premium
  • Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
    • Std: EX Premium
  • High Beam Assist (HBA)
    • Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium
  • Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
    • Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium
  • Parking Distance Warning – Reverse
    • Std: EX Premium

Dimensions:

• Overall Length:

171.5 in.



• Overall Width:

71.1 in.



• Overall Height:

60.8 in. (with standard roof rails)



• Wheelbase:

106.3 in.




19.4 cu.-ft. (rear seats upright, with luggage under tray); 22.4 cu-ft. without tray

• Cargo Capacity:

54.5 cu.-ft. (rear seats folded, with luggage under tray); 63.2 cu.-ft. without tray


100.9 cu.-ft. (passenger volume)



• Curb Weight, min:

3,391 – 3,450 lbs.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.
2 These incentives are offered by third parties and are subject to change without notice. Actual tax savings may vary and depend on your tax situation. Check with a tax professional and government agencies for eligibility and other details.
3 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
4 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.
5 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA88388&sd=2021-08-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-announces-2022-niro-plug-in-hybrid-301364162.html

SOURCE Kia America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA88388&Transmission_Id=202108270900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA88388&DateId=20210827
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment