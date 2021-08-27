Kia America Announces 2022 Niro Plug-In Hybrid

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Niro Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) arrives for the 2022 model year wearing new Kia badging on the front grille, the tailgate, steering wheel hub and wheel center caps. Niro PHEV continues to deliver an EPA-estimated 26 miles of all-electric range on a single charge1 and remains eligible for the $4,543 Federal tax credit along with any applicable state and local incentives, depending on location of purchase.2

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP 3 (excludes $ 1,175 destination)

• LXS: $29,590 • EX: $33,390 • EX Premium: $36,490

Powertrain:

1.6L GDI engine with electric motor: 139 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque (hybrid system performance combined)

8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer hybrid battery

Fuel Economy MPG 4 (combined):

• LXS, EX, EX Premium 46 (combined) • EPA-estimated All-Electric Range1 26 miles

D riveWise Features 5 :

Forward Collision-Avoidance – Car and Pedestrian (camera type) Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium

Forward Collision-Avoidance – Car, Pedestrian, Cyclist (camera and radar) Std: EX, EX Premium

Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium

Lane Following Assist (LFA) Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium

Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go EX

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C) Std: EX Premium

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) Std: EX Premium

High Beam Assist (HBA) Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) Std: LXS, EX, EX Premium

Parking Distance Warning – Reverse Std: EX Premium



Dimensions:

• Overall Length: 171.5 in.



• Overall Width: 71.1 in.



• Overall Height: 60.8 in. (with standard roof rails)



• Wheelbase: 106.3 in.





19.4 cu.-ft. (rear seats upright, with luggage under tray); 22.4 cu-ft. without tray • Cargo Capacity: 54.5 cu.-ft. (rear seats folded, with luggage under tray); 63.2 cu.-ft. without tray

100.9 cu.-ft. (passenger volume)



• Curb Weight, min: 3,391 – 3,450 lbs.

1 Based on EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

2 These incentives are offered by third parties and are subject to change without notice. Actual tax savings may vary and depend on your tax situation. Check with a tax professional and government agencies for eligibility and other details.

3 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

4 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

5 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

